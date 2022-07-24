Hamburg European Open 2022 final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: July 24, 2022.

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Final.

Venue: Hamburg, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €1,770,865

Match Timing: Not before 3 pm local time / 1 pm GMT / 9 am ET / 6:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the Hamburg European Open on Sunday. The 19-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season so far, winning 39 out of 44 matches so far.

Alcaraz won four titles in 2022, two of which came at the Masters 1000 tournaments in Miami and Madrid. The Spaniard also triumphed in two ATP 500 tournaments on clay in Rio and Barcelona.

Alcaraz was the top seed at the Hamburg European Open and survived a scare in the opening round against Nicola Kuhn, winning 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3). He then beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6(4), 6-3 before thrashing Karen Khachanov 6-0, 6-2 to seal his place in the semifinals. Here, the Spaniard beat Alex Molcan 7-6(2), 6-1 to reach the final.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Beating Alex Molčan 7-6 6-1, the Spanish prodigy qualified for his 6th final on the ATP tour. So far, he has won them all Alcaraz joins Musetti in Hamburg final!Beating Alex Molčan 7-6 6-1, the Spanish prodigy qualified for his 6th final on the ATP tour. So far, he has won them all Alcaraz joins Musetti in Hamburg final!Beating Alex Molčan 7-6 6-1, the Spanish prodigy qualified for his 6th final on the ATP tour. So far, he has won them all 👀 https://t.co/VSEdeGgnuS

Musetti has won 17 out of 33 matches so far this season, reaching his first final in Hamburg. The Italian came back from a set down to defeat Dusan Lajovic 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-3 in the first round. He followed this up with straight-set wins over Emil Ruusuvuori (6-4, 7-5), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (6-4, 6-3) and an in-form Francisco Cerundolo (6-3, 7-6(3)) to make it to his maiden ATP final.

Tennis TV @TennisTV FIRST ATP FINAL 🤩



Musetti defeats Cerundolo to make his FIRST ATP final at the @HamburgOpen! FIRST ATP FINAL 🤩Musetti defeats Cerundolo to make his FIRST ATP final at the @HamburgOpen! https://t.co/H6FfuO8nQu

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before. Alcaraz will win his fifth title of the year if he triumphs on Sunday, while Musetti will clinch his maiden ATP singles title if he comes out on top.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Carlos Alcaraz -500 Lorenzo Musetti +350

All odds sourced by bet365.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Alcaraz will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win but Musetti should not be written off as he can give the Spaniard a run for his money if he is at his best.

The Spaniard's aggressive baseline play along with his movement on the red dirt will no doubt come in handy, not to forget his well-disguised drop shots.

Musetti will look to make the most out of his groundstrokes while generating a lot of topspin on them. The Italian's one-handed backhand is a formidable weapon and he also has a decent forehand, even if sometimes prone to errors and poor shotmaking.

Musetti will have to defend well in order to cope with Alcaraz's intensity. The Italian is a budding talent who has a bright future ahead but there is a very good chance of Alcaraz getting the better of him on Sunday and winning his fifth title of 2022.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.

