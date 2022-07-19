Hamburg European Open 2022: Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev
Date: July 19, 2022
Match Timing: Approx 2: 50 pm local time / 12: 50 pm GMT/ 8: 50 am ET / 6: 20 pm IST
Tournament: Hamburg European Open
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Hamburg, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize money: €1,770,865
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev preview
Sixth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili takes on Aslan Karatsev in the first round of the Hamburg European Open. The Georgian has had a pretty disappointing season so far, with his most notable outing being reaching the final of the Qatar Open.
Here, he beat Elias Ymer, Marton Fucsovics and Arthur Rinderknech before losing 3-6, 4-6 to Roberto Bautista Agut.
Basilashvili reached the third round of Wimbledon before losing to Tim van Rijthoven. The Georgian then competed at the Nordea Open in Bastad but was forced to retire during his first-round match against Hugo Gaston due to injury.
Karatsev had a good start to the season by winning the Sydney International, beating Andy Murray in the final. However, the Russian's form tapered drastically after that, winning only seven out of 22 matches since the Australian Open.
After the grasscourt season, Karatsev competed at the Nordea Open in Bastad and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Hugo Gaston. However, the 28-year-old lost 5-7, 1-6 to eventual champion Francisco Cerundolo.
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head
The head-to-head between Basilashvili and Karatsev is 0-0 as they are yet to face one another on the ATP Tour. The two did meet on the ITF circuit, the ATP Challenger Tour and in the qualifiers for ATP tournaments, with Basilashvili winning all but one of their six matches.
Whoever wins on Tuesday will take on Federico Coria or Daniel Galan in the last 16 of the Hamburg European Open.
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev odds
All odds sourced from Oddschecker.
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev prediction
Both players have been disappointing this season and will look to have a good run in Hamburg.
Basilashvili is a powerful hitter and will look to be aggressive from the start of the match. However, the Georgian also needs to control his power to avoid hitting too many unforced errors. He needs to be accurate with his serves as it is capable of fetching him aces. He served 26 double-faults in his last four matches and will try to do better against Karatsev.
Karatsev also has powerful groundstrokes and will look to put pressure on Basilashvili. In the end, it could come down to which player makes fewer errors on the court.
The match promises to be tightly contested and while Karatsev had a promising run in Bastad, Basilashvili should be able to edge him out and reach the last 16.
Pick: Basilashvili to win in three sets.