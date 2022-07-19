Hamburg European Open 2022: Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev

Date: July 19, 2022

Match Timing: Approx 2: 50 pm local time / 12: 50 pm GMT/ 8: 50 am ET / 6: 20 pm IST

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,770,865

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Aslan Karatsev reached the quarterfinals in Bastad

Sixth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili takes on Aslan Karatsev in the first round of the Hamburg European Open. The Georgian has had a pretty disappointing season so far, with his most notable outing being reaching the final of the Qatar Open.

Here, he beat Elias Ymer, Marton Fucsovics and Arthur Rinderknech before losing 3-6, 4-6 to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Basilashvili reached the third round of Wimbledon before losing to Tim van Rijthoven. The Georgian then competed at the Nordea Open in Bastad but was forced to retire during his first-round match against Hugo Gaston due to injury.

Karatsev had a good start to the season by winning the Sydney International, beating Andy Murray in the final. However, the Russian's form tapered drastically after that, winning only seven out of 22 matches since the Australian Open.

After the grasscourt season, Karatsev competed at the Nordea Open in Bastad and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Hugo Gaston. However, the 28-year-old lost 5-7, 1-6 to eventual champion Francisco Cerundolo.

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

The head-to-head between Basilashvili and Karatsev is 0-0 as they are yet to face one another on the ATP Tour. The two did meet on the ITF circuit, the ATP Challenger Tour and in the qualifiers for ATP tournaments, with Basilashvili winning all but one of their six matches.

Whoever wins on Tuesday will take on Federico Coria or Daniel Galan in the last 16 of the Hamburg European Open.

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Nikoloz Basilashvili +110 +1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-130) Aslan Karatsev -140 -1.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (+100)

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Both players have been disappointing this season and will look to have a good run in Hamburg.

Basilashvili is a powerful hitter and will look to be aggressive from the start of the match. However, the Georgian also needs to control his power to avoid hitting too many unforced errors. He needs to be accurate with his serves as it is capable of fetching him aces. He served 26 double-faults in his last four matches and will try to do better against Karatsev.

Karatsev also has powerful groundstrokes and will look to put pressure on Basilashvili. In the end, it could come down to which player makes fewer errors on the court.

The match promises to be tightly contested and while Karatsev had a promising run in Bastad, Basilashvili should be able to edge him out and reach the last 16.

Pick: Basilashvili to win in three sets.

