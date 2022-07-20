Hamburg European Open 2022: Tallon Griekspoor vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Tallon Griekspoor vs Borna Coric

Date: July 20, 2022

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,770,865

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Tallon Griekspoor vs Borna Coric preview

World No. 47 Tallon Griekspoor will lock horns with Borna Coric in the second round of the Hamburg European Open. He's had a mediocre season so far, with 18 wins out of 34 matches and a title-winning campaign at the Amersfoort Challenger last week. The Dutchman also made the quarterfinals at the Mallorca Championships before losing to unheralded Swissman Antoine Bellier.

He outclassed 2019 Monte Carlo Masters Champion Fabio Fognini in the first round at Wimbledon but couldn't lay a glove on teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the second round. The 26-year-old followed it up with a perfect week of tennis at the Dutch Open, however, picking up his ninth Challenger Series title in the last two years.

He began his campaign in Hamburg with a demanding win over 2022 French Open quarterfinalist Holger Rune 7-6(8), 7-5, extending his unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Tallon's Tearin' it Up!



Fresh off an ATP Challenger title in Amersfoort, Tallon Griekspoor keeps his win streak going... while extending the losing streak of his opponent... dropping Holger Rune, 7-6 (8), 7-5.



With the win, the Dutchman sets up a 2nd round clash w/ Borna Coric. Tallon's Tearin' it Up!Fresh off an ATP Challenger title in Amersfoort, Tallon Griekspoor keeps his win streak going... while extending the losing streak of his opponent... dropping Holger Rune, 7-6 (8), 7-5.With the win, the Dutchman sets up a 2nd round clash w/ Borna Coric. https://t.co/vDK1nhJ1ek

Borna Coric, on the other hand, returned to the tour in March after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury, which kept him out of action for more than a year. He's registered 10 wins from 21 matches this season, with a successful run in Italy, emerging victorious at the Emilia Romagna Open.

The Croatian defeated the likes of Dusan Lajovic and Elias Ymer en route to the third ATP Challenger Series title of his career at the Emilia Romagna Open. After playing five days continuously, he opted to withdraw from the Wimbledon Championships so as not to risk his shoulder any further.

Coric looked completely down and out against Laslo Djere in the first round in Hamburg but dug deep to begin his campaign with an outstanding 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 comeback win.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Big Win for Borna!



Down 1-6, 2-4 against a player he'd never beaten before, things looked dire for Borna Coric.



But, he didn't came all the way back from major shoulder surgery just to go out like THAT.



Coric rallies all the way back to defeat Laslo Djere, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Big Win for Borna!Down 1-6, 2-4 against a player he'd never beaten before, things looked dire for Borna Coric.But, he didn't came all the way back from major shoulder surgery just to go out like THAT.Coric rallies all the way back to defeat Laslo Djere, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3. https://t.co/9wVOwxwfAd

Tallon Griekspoor vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Griekspoor and Coric have never faced each other in their careers before and their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Borna Coric odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tallon Griekspoor -130 -1.5(-110) Under 22.5(-120) Borna Coric +100 +1.5(-125) Over 22.5(-115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM

Tallon Griekspoor vs Borna Coric prediction

Griekspoor will have his hands full if Borna Coric can hit his rhythm early on

Griekspoor will be the favorite to win the match considering his game-time and results at the top level in recent months when compared to Borna Coric.

Griekspoor served efficiently in his previous match, winning 89 per cent of his first serve points and saving two out of three break points against Rune. He also saved multiple set points in the first set and looked pretty much in control in the second. The Dutchman likes to hit the ball flat from the baseline and play an aggressive brand of tennis, and his ability to create devilish angles with his forehand is bound to make life difficult for the 25-year-old.

Coric is arguably the superior talent among the two, but his lack of fitness makes him the underdog in this battle. However, there's no doubting his commitment in the last few matches. The Croat can frustrate his opponents with his clean hitting and defensive style of play, and if he digs his heels in, Griekspoor will have his hands full.

The outcome of the match will most definitely be decided based on the absolute finest of margins and in-game momentum. But if the World No. 47 starts well and keeps his focus, he should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Tallon Griekspoor to win in three sets.

