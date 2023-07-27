Hamburg European Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Luca Van Assche preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Luca Van Assche

Date: July 27, 2023

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,831,515

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Luca Van Assche preview

Luca Van Assche at the 2023 Australian Open

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will face Luca Van Assche in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Friday.

Zverev moved into the quarterfinals of the European Open after beating compatriot Maximillian Marterer 6-3, 7-5. The World No. 19 was cruising to victory with a 6-3, 4-1 lead when he suffered a loss of concentration and was broken at 4-2. The second set was at 5 games apiece when Zverev managed to fire back and break to love at 6-5 to win the match.

Zverev has been gaining his form and confidence back in recent weeks. He had a disappointing loss to Andrey Rublev last week in Bastad, but has bounced back with two improved performances this week. The German also improved to a 30-18 record for the year and will be looking to win his first title of the year at his hometown tournament.

19-year-old Frenchman Luca Van Assche beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a marathon match 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. The youngster clawed back from a set down and took the crucial second set tiebreaker to level the match. He broke Fokina's serve early in the third set and served the match out at 5-4.

Van Assche has made quick strides into the top 100 and has climbed more than 60 spots this year alone. His current run is the best result of his year so far on the main tour, but he has also picked up two titles on the Challenger Tour this year. He currently stands 6th in the NextGen Race and will look to pick up more points when he faces Zverev on Friday.

Alexander Zverev vs Luca Van Assche head-to-head

They have never played each other. This will be their first meeting.

Alexander Zverev vs Luca Van Assche odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Alexander Zverev Luca Van Assche

The odds will be updated once released.

Alexander Zverev vs Luca Van Assche prediction

Zverev at the Hamburg European Open 2023

Zverev is the favorite coming into this match. The German's weapons have been firing all week long, and he has also been receiving great support from the local crowd. Both players are strong from the baseline, but Zverev's power and serve should be the differentiator in this match. Though Van Assche is an extremely solid player who is able to put in plenty of balls in every rally, Zverev's weight of shot from the back will see him through comfortably.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.