Hamburg European Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Maximilian Marterer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (WC) Maximilian Marterer

Date: July 26, 2023

Tournament: Hamburg Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,831,515

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Maximilian Marterer preview

Zverev is into the second round.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will continue his campaign at the European Open in Hamburg against wildcard Maximilian Marterer in an all-German second-round clash on Wednesday.

World No. 19 Zverev opened his campaign for a maiden Hamburg title with a facile win over Alex Molcan. The German made a brisk start - bagelling his opponent in the opener - to draw first blood.

Molcan offered sterner resistance in the second - winning three games - but couldn't stop Zverev from sealing his place in the second round. With the win, Zverev is now 29-18 on the season, having reached the Gastad quarterfinals last week.

Zverev is now 8-5 in Hamburg, where he reached the semifinals in 2019 and 2014 (as a 17-year-old).

Meanwhile, the 144th-ranked Marterer beat compatriot and fellow wildcard Rudolf Molleker for his fifth win in eight matches in 2023. A hard-fought opening set went to a tiebreak - which Marterer clinched to take the lead.

With Molleker's challenge fizzling out in the second, Marterer dropped only two games to get off the mark in Hamburg on his fourth attempt. Having won the Amersfoort Challenger last week, the 28-year-old is on a roll ahead of his meeting with Zverev.

Marterer's four other wins on the ATP Tour in 2023 have come in Pune and Wimbledon, where he won two matches apiece.

Alexander Zverev vs Maximilian Marterer head-to-head

The two Germans haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Maximilian Marterer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev Maximilian Marterer

The odds will be updated when they release.

Alexander Zverev vs Maximilian Marterer prediction

Marterer is off the mark in Hamburg.

Both Zverev and Marterer are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

Zverev, though, takes the edge over his compatriot because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on clay, where he has a 122-48 record and six titles. Marterer, by contrast, is only 15-24 on the surface.

Coming off his 50th win over a left-hander on the ATP Tour, Zverev will fancy his chances against another. The 26-year-old didn't face a single break point in his opener against Molcan and has fared well on clay this season - reaching the Roland Garros semifinals and the fourth round at three Masters 1000 events.

Considering the same, expect another straight-forward win for Zverev against his compatriot.

Pick: Zverev in straight sets