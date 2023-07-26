Hamburg European Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: July 27, 2023

Tournament: Hamburg Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,831,515

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Andrey Rublev in action in Hamburg

Second seed Andrey Rublev will take on Daniel Altmaier in the second round of the Hamburg European Open on Thursday.

The Russian has produced some impressive performances so far this season, most notably winning the Monte-Carlo Masters. He recently won the Swedish Open in Bastad by beating Casper Ruud in the final.

The 25-year-old then entered the Hamburg European Open as the second seed and faced Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the opening round. The Spaniard won the first set 7-5 before Rublev bounced back to take the second 6-1 to force the match into a decider. The final set went into a tiebreak and the Russian won it 7-6(7) to book his place in the second round.

Altmaier has won only nine out of 23 matches so far this season, with his best performance being reaching the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. The German suffered an opening-round defeat at Wimbledon and followed it with a second-round exit at the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

At the Hamburg European Open, Altmaier faced Richard Gasquet in the opening round. Altmaier won a closely contested opening set 7-5 before claiming the second 6-4 to seal his spot in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament.

Andrey Rublev vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Andrey Rublev vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andrey Rublev -400 -1.5 (-155) Over 20.5 (-135) Daniel Altmaier +290 +1.5 (+110) Under 20.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

2023 French Open - Day Seven

Rublev will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given his recent run of form.

The Russian's first serve was quite effective in his last match against Zapata Miralles, as he won 53 out of 80 points and served five aces. He will look to be aggressive from the start of the match and put pressure on his opponent. Rublev has looked a lot more composed on court in his recent appearances, which is reflected in his results.

Altmaier was pretty strong on his first serve in his last match as well, serving six aces and claiming 22 out of 31 points. His second serve wasn't particularly impressive, as he won only 14 out of 29 points. The German will have to do better in this department, considering the fact that Rublev won 71% of points on his opponent's second serve in his last match.

Altmaier has a strong serve and will look to make the most out of his service games while looking for the odd decisive break.

Rublev looks in pretty good touch at the moment and it's hard to see the German beating him.

Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.