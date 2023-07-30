Hamburg European Open 2023 final: Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere

Date: July 30, 2023

Tournament: Hamburg Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,831,515

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere preview

Alexander Zverev at the Hamburg European Open

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will take on Laslo Djere in the final of the Hamburg European Open on Sunday.

Zverev entered the ATP 500 event following a quarterfinal exit at the Swedish Open at the hands of Andrey Rublev. The German started the tournament with a 6-0, 6-3 drubbing of Alex Molcan before beating compatriot Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 7-5 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Zverev then defeated Luca van Assche 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against Arthur Fils.

He dominated the opening set and won it 6-2 to take the lead in the match. The German broke serve in the very first game of the second set and this proved to be decisive as he won 6-4 to seal his spot in the final.

Laslo Djere entered the Hamburg European Open after suffering an opening-round exit at the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The Serb ousted sixth seed Tomas Etcheverry 7-6(2), 6-3 in the first round before beating Guido Pella 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, he was up against defending champion Lorenzo Musetti and stunned him 7-5, 6-3 to qualify for the semifinals.

Djere then faced Zhang Zhizhen and won the opening set 6-3 after breaking in the eighth game. He broke serve twice in the second set to take it 6-2 and reach the final.

Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Zverev leads 2-0 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the third round of the 2021 French Open, with the German winning 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Alexander Zverev -450 -1.5 (+155) Over 21.5 (-125) Laslo Djere +310 +1.5 (+110) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere prediction

Zverev will enter the match as the favorite to win but Djere has beaten a number of higher-ranked players, so he should not be written off.

The German is making progress since his injury at the 2022 French Open and looks in much better nick than he did before.

He will look to be aggressive from the start of the match and put pressure on the opponent through his solid groundstrokes. Zverev has served 20 aces so far in Hamburg and will be eager to prodce more of those in the final.

Djere plays his best tennis on clay and will be eager to make the most out of his on-court movement and topspin-heavy forehand.

His defensive skills will come in handy while dealing with Zverev's intensity. The Serb will have to be at his best and cannot afford to make too many mistakes against the German.

Zverev has looked in good touch and could not have asked for a better situation in the final. The German should be able to beat Djere without much trouble and win his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.