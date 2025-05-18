Hamburg European Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

By Geoff Poundes
Modified May 18, 2025 15:03 GMT
Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic (Source: Getty)
Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev (1) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Date: May 19, 2025

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: € 2,158,560

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK -Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview

Internazionali BNL D&#039;Italia 2025 - Day Ten - Source: Getty
Top seed Alexander Zverev will play American Aleksander Kovacevic in the first round of the Hamburg European Open. Zverev is coming off a disappointing Italian Open, where he was defending his 2024 title but was defeated in the quarterfinals by Lorenzo Musetti. Zverev was the champion in Hamburg in 2023, and the German is playing on home turf.

World No. 2 Zverev's season was looking bleak until he won last month's BMW Open, defeating Ben Shelton in straight sets in the final. After losing the Australian Open final to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, he could only manage the quarterfinals in Rio and Argentina, and failed to make ground in the rankings on the absent Sinner.

26-year-old Kovacevic has come through two qualifying rounds to set up his chance at the World No. 2. He hasn't yet lost a set, but that doesn't disguise the scale of his task. He has a couple of Challenger titles under his belt this year, and stretched Felix Auger-Aliassime in his first ATP final at the Open Occitanie in February, before losing in three sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Aleksandar Kovacevic have never played on the ATP tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds

Players MoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Alexander Zverev TBDTBDTBD
Aleksander KovacevicTBDTBDTBD
(Odds to be added when available)

Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction

Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty
Alexander Zverev's season has been plagued by inconsistency, and by his own admission, his game has been affected by the chase for ranking points to try and overtake Sinner while the Italian served a three-month ban. Now that Sinner is back competing, the pressure will have lifted a little for the German.

He's a top player on the dirt, with nine ATP tour titles to his name, and he was a finalist in last year's French Open. He'll be happy that the Hamburg event has moved dates to take place before his challenge at Roland Garros.

This match is an opportunity for Zverev to sharpen his tools for the next Major. There is nothing on Kovacevic's resume that suggests anything other than a comprehensive victory for the German.

Pick: Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

About the author
Geoff Poundes

Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.

Author of The Religion of Birds.

Know More

