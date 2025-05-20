Hamburg European Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller

Date: May 21, 2025

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,158,560

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller preview

Zverev in action at the Tennis: ATP Tour - Hamburg... - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will take on Alexandre Muller in the second round of the Hamburg European Open.

Ad

Trending

Zverev has had a frustrating season so far. After a runner-up finish in the Australian Open, he reached the fourth round in Miami and clinched the title in Munich. He came close in Melbourne but is still chasing his first Major title on tour.

The German entered Hamburg after a fourth-round exit in Madrid and a quarterfinal finish in Rome. He started his campaign with a solid win against Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round. Zverev defeated the American in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6(5).

Ad

Muller in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Alexandre Muller has had a decent season so far. After a runner-up finish in Rio, he reached the quarterfinals in Marrakech and the third round in Madrid. Despite a resilient effort against Frances Tiafoe, the American defeated him in Madrid, 6-3, 6-3.

Ad

Muller entered Hamburg after a second-round exit in Rome. He started his campaign by eliminating Elias Ymer in the first round, 6-3, 7-5. The Frenchman is making his second appearance at the Hamburg European Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Muller 2-0. He defeated the Frenchman most recently in the 2025 Munich Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -1000 +1.5 (-5000) Over 20.5 (-105) Alexandre Muller +550 - 1.5 (+800) Under 20.5 (-140)

Ad

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller prediction

Alexander Zverev has been yearning to win a Major title on tour. The German reached the finals of the French Open last year, but Carlos Alcaraz denied him the win. He will be hoping to set the tone in Hamburg this week and enter Paris in upbeat form.

Muller, on the contrary, has had a positive season on clay. He was one win away from claiming the title in Rio, which showcases his potential on clay. The Frenchman has a great chance to cause an upset in the second round against Zverev.

Ad

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Zverev will be a clear favorite to win. The German will be desperate to build momentum ahead of the French Open and make a deep run in Hamburg. He should be able to solve the riddle against Muller in the second round.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More