Hamburg European Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexandre Muller
Date: May 22, 2025
Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,158,560
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexandre Muller preview
Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Alexandre Muller in the quarterfinal at the 2025 Hamburg European Open.
Auger-Aliassime started the year with two titles from three finals in Adelaide, Montpellier, and Dubai, winning in the first two. He won against the likes of Sebastian Korda and Aleksandar Kovacevic to win the two titles, while losing 3-6, 3-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Dubai final.
However, the Canadian's form fizzled out a bit as the clay season came as he lost all his first-round matches in Monte-Carlo, Munich, and Madrid. However he ended the losing streak on clay in Hamburg with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Daniel Altmaier in the first round, and then followed it up with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Giovannu Mpetshi Perricard to reach the quarterfinal.
Alexandre Muller has already won a title in 2025, having won the Hong Kong Open with a win over former Top 10 player Kei Nishikori in the final. On clay, he reached the final of the Rio Open, but lost 2-6, 3-6 against Sebastian Baez in the summit clash.
Muller has not done well in the European clay-court season so far, as the Frenchman had a 5-5 win /loss record before coming into Hamburg. Here, he started his campaign with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Elias Ymer in the first round. Notably, in the second round he caused a massive upset, winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5) against top seed Alexander Zverev.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head
Muller has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Auger-Aliassime, having won their only match at the Shanghai Masters last year 6-3, 6-2.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexandre Muller odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexandre Muller prediction
Auger-Aliassime has a 54 percent win rate on clay in his career. The Canadian has yet to win a title on the surface, despite reaching three clay-court finals. His last clay-court final was the Madrid Open last year, where he lost 6-4, 5-7, 5-7 against Andrey Rublev.
Muller has reached two clay-court finals in his career, but hasn’t won a title on the surface either. Aside from the Rio Open this year, he also reached the final of the Grand Prix Hassan 2 in 2023, losing 6-4, 6-7 (3), 2-6 against Roberto Carballes Baena.
Auger-Aliassime is the favorite for the upcoming match as he has a better record on clay-courts and has been in better form compared to his French opponent.
Pick- Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets