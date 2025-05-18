Hamburg European Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier
Date: May 19, 2025
Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,158,560.
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier preview
Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.
Auger-Aliassime had made a hot and cold start to the season this year. After title-winning runs in Adelaide and Montpellier, he secured a runner-up finish in the Dubai Tennis Championships. Despite a valiant effort against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek defeated him in Dubai, 6-3, 6-3.
The Canadian will enter Hamburg after early exits in Monte Carlo, Munich and Madrid. He has yet to register a win on European clay. Auger-Aliassime took on Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the Madrid Open and lost to the Argentine, 7-6(5), 6-4.
Meanwhile, Altmaier has yet to make a significant impact on the main tour. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, he reached the quarterfinals in Rotterdam and Marseille. He also reached the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.
The German will enter Hamburg after the first round exits in Madrid and Rome. He was defeated by Nicolas Jarry in Madrid and Francisco Comesana in Rome. Altmaier is making his seventh appearance in the Hamburg European Open this year.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head
Altmaier leads the head-to-head against Auger-Aliassime 2-0. He defeated the Canadian most recently in the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier prediction
Felix Auger-Aliassime has struggled to find his bearings on clay. The Canadian reached the fourth round in Roland Garros last year and will be desperate to build some momentum in Hamburg. He has a potent all-around game and is a proven winner on tour.
On the other hand, Altmaier is on a three-match losing streak. After a disappointing run in Rome, he earned some valuable game time with a semifinal finish in the Turin Challenger. The German is known for his sharp court-coverage skills and composure on the court.
Considering their record on clay and results this year, Aliassime will be a slight favorite to win. Altmaier will have the home crowd behind him, but his opponent has a far better record on the main tour. If the Canadian turns up with the right intent, he should be able to begin with a win.
Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.