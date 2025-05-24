Hamburg European Open 2025 Final: Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli

Date: May 24, 2025

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,158,560

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK -Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli preview

Andrey Rublev celebrates after reaching the Hamburg Open final | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Andrey Rublev will face Italy's Flavio Cobolli for the title at the 2025 Hamburg Open on Saturday, May 24.

Ad

Trending

Rublev had initially endured a tough season on the ATP Tour, losing 11 of his first 22 matches and dropping outside the men's top 10 rankings for the first time since August 2022. However, the Russian has made plenty of amends for his poor form at the 500-level event in Hamburg this week.

A former champion at the tournament (2020), the 27-year-old dropped just one set en route to the summit clash, with his 6-1, 6-4 semifinal victory against sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime being the most commanding performance of his campaign.

Ad

Cobolli, meanwhile, was in the same boat as Rublev before arriving in Hamburg. Although the Italian had taken home his maiden ATP singles title, he had gone 4-12 in his other competitive outings, including nine first-round losses.

The World No. 35 overcame a set deficit twice this week, showing just how badly he wanted to reach his second tour-level final. He needed nearly three hours to fight past the formidable Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Friday (May 23), coming through 2-6. 7-5, 6-4 in their last-four encounter.

Ad

Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

The 2025 Hamburg Open final will mark Rublev and Cobolli's first-ever meeting on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Andrey Rublev -225 -1.5 (+115) Over 21.5 (-150) Flavio Cobolli +175 +1.5 (-165) Under 21.5 (+105)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Flavio Cobolli hits a forehand in Hamburg | Image Source: Getty

Rublev has been hitting his groundstrokes with conviction once again on the claycourts in Hamburg. The World No. 17's strategy to open up the lines with his well-directed barrage of shots has worked well for him, especially his down-the-line backhand, which used to be a weakness before.

Ad

Cobolli, meanwhile, doesn't have a baseline game as aggressive as his more experienced opponent. The 23-year-old makes up for his lack of firepower with his accuracy and endurance, though. He is always eager to track down a ball, even if it means doing splits across the court.

The keys for both players will be to dominate with their cross-court forehands. Since the former World No. 5 has more depth and weight on his groundstrokes, he is likely to reign victorious and nab his 18th career singles title on the ATP Tour on Saturday.

Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More