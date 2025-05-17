Hamburg European Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Bu Yunchaokete preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Frances Tiafoe vs Bu Yunchaokete

Date: May 18, 2025

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,158,560.

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Frances Tiafoe vs Bu Yunchaokete preview

Tiafoe plays a backhand slice in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe will take on Bu Yunchaokete in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

Tiafoe has made an ordinary start to the season, considering his high standards. After second-round exits in Brisbane and Melbourne, he reached the third round in Miami and secured a runner-up finish in Houston. Despite a spirited performance against Jenson Brooksby, the American defeated him in the Houston final, 6-4, 6-2.

Tiafoe will enter Hamburg after a fourth-round appearance in Madrid and a second-round exit in Rome. He took on Sebastian Ofner in his opening bout at the Italian Open and lost to the Austrian in three sets, 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-3. Tiafoe is making his first appearance in the Hamburg European Open this year.

Yunchaokete in action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Yunchaokete has yet to find his best potential on tour. After a first-round exit in the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals in Montpellier and the last 16 in Delray Beach. Despite a resilient performance against Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian eliminated him in the Delray Beach Open, 6-3, 6-4.

The Chinese professional chalked up a disappointing first-round exit in Rome. He is participating in the Turin Challenger and is through to the final. Yunchaokete started his campaign in Turin by breezing past Fabio Fognini and Francesco Passaro in the initial few rounds. He then outsmarted Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the semifinal, 6-3, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe vs Bu Yunchaokete head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Frances Tiafoe vs Bu Yunchaokete odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe Bu Yunchaokete

Odds will be updated when available.

Frances Tiafoe vs Bu Yunchaokete prediction

Tiafoe in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe has yet again failed to make a promising start to the season. Apart from a decent performance in Houston, he hasn't made a significant impact in any other events on tour. The American will be eager to find his range in Hamburg and enter Paris on a strong note.

On the other hand, Yunchaokete has shown glimpses of his top potential this year. The 23-year-old is highly rated by the critics and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis. He is one win away from capturing his first title of the season in Turin, which could boost his confidence in Hamburg.

Considering their experience on tour and results this year, an even contest will be on the cards in the first round. Tiafoe may have amassed better results on the main tour, but the Chinese player should be able to continue his rich vein of form in Hamburg and begin with a win.

Pick: Yunchaokete to win in three sets.

