Hamburg European Open: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Luca Nardi preview head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Pablo Carreno Busta vs (Q) Luca Nardi
Date: July 19, 2022
Tournament: Hamburg European Open
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Hamburg, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize money: €1,770,865
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Luca Nardi preview
Reigning champion and fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta will take on Luca Nardi in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday.
The Spaniard has won 21 out of 37 matches so far this season, reaching the final of the Barcelona Open and helping his nation reach the final of the ATP Cup.
Carreno Busta had a pretty disappointing grasscourt season with his most notable feat being reaching the quarterfinal finish at the Halle Open, where he lost to Nick Kyrgios.
Following Wimbledon, the 31-year-old competed at the Nordea Open in Bastad as the fifth seed. He reached the semifinals, where he lost 6-3, 6-2 to eventual champion Francisco Cerundolo.
Luca Nardi has mostly competed on the ATP Challenger Tour this season. He competed at the Italian Open, where he was beaten by Cameron Norrie in the opening round.
The 18-year-old qualified for the Hamburg European Open by defeating Pedro Sousa and Ricardas Berankis.
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Luca Nardi head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they have never played against one another previously. The winner of the match will face either Alex Molcan or German qualifier Marco Topo in the last 16 of the Hamburg European Open.
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Luca Nardi odds
All odds sourced from Betmgm.
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Luca Nardi prediction
Carreno Busta will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win. The Spaniard has had some good results on clay over the past few years and his only appearance in a final this season came at the Barcelona Open.
While Nardi is the underdog, he has played most of his matches on clay this year.
The Spaniard will look to dictate the play from the baseline and wear down his opponent or force him into making errors. His defensive skills and stamina will come in very handy on clay.
Nardi is good at disguising his shots and he will look to do that against Carreno Busta as well. He is also a pretty decent server, having served five aces and won 71% of points on his first serve against Cameron Norrie at the Italian Open.
Carreno Busta hasn't had a particularly impressive season but he should be able to get the better of Nardi and reach the second round of the Hamburg European Open.
Pick: Carreno Busta to win in straight sets.