Hamburg Open 2020: Cristian Garin vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Cristian Garin vs Alexander Bublik

Date: 25 September 2020

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2020

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,062,520

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six | Chile - ESPN

Cristian Garin vs Alexander Bublik preview

Chile’s Cristian Garin continued his fine run at the 2020 Hamburg Open after beating Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets. He will now take on Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals.

Ranked 56 in the world, Alexander Bublik has had somewhat of a nightmare run of form since the tour's resumption. The Kazakh failed to go past the opening rounds at the Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Generali Open in Kitzbuhel as well as the Italian Open in Rome.

Alexander Bublik

Hence, not much was expected of him coming into the Hamburg Open. However, Bublik has surprised one and all by winning three matches in Germany so far.

The 23-year-old won his opening qualifier before losing the next one. Making his way to the main draw as a lucky loser, Bublik proceeded to knock out Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round.

In the next clash, he took down rising sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in what was another shock upset. However, it was far from easy as Bublik had to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the opening set.

On the other hand, it has all been smooth sailing for his next opponent Cristian Garin so far.

The highly-rated Chilean faced no difficulties in dismissing both Kei Nishikori and home favorite Yannick Hanfmann.

Garin is known to be an excellent player on clay, having already won an ATP 500 tournament on the surface this year.

Cristian Garin vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The head-to-head between Cristian Garin and Alexander Bublik stands at 0-0 as the two have never faced each other on tour before.

Cristian Garin vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Cristian Garin

Alexander Bublik is blessed with a big serve and equally powerful groundstrokes. The Kazakh does not shy away from hitting the ball deep on clay and Garin will have to be at his best defensively to gain the upper hand.

Garin, however, is not too bad with his first serve either, having earned a considerable amount of success through it so far. That said, his second serve will need to be consistent or Bublik could take advantage of it.

Both players have exceptional backhands and one can expect a lot of those shots during their rallies. Garin though possesses a lot more variety on his backhand which could put Bublik on the backfoot.

The Chilean is the more well-rounded player of the two and tends to make lesser unforced errors than Bublik. Thus, he remains the favorite to make the semi-finals at Hamburg.

Prediction: Cristian Garin to win in three sets