Hamburg Open 2020: Cristian Garin vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Cristian Garin vs Alexander Bublik
Date: 25 September 2020
Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2020
Round: Quarter-finals
Venue: Hamburg, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €1,062,520
Match timing: TBD
Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six | Chile - ESPN
Cristian Garin vs Alexander Bublik preview
Chile’s Cristian Garin continued his fine run at the 2020 Hamburg Open after beating Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets. He will now take on Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals.
Ranked 56 in the world, Alexander Bublik has had somewhat of a nightmare run of form since the tour's resumption. The Kazakh failed to go past the opening rounds at the Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Generali Open in Kitzbuhel as well as the Italian Open in Rome.
Hence, not much was expected of him coming into the Hamburg Open. However, Bublik has surprised one and all by winning three matches in Germany so far.
The 23-year-old won his opening qualifier before losing the next one. Making his way to the main draw as a lucky loser, Bublik proceeded to knock out Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round.
In the next clash, he took down rising sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in what was another shock upset. However, it was far from easy as Bublik had to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the opening set.
On the other hand, it has all been smooth sailing for his next opponent Cristian Garin so far.
The highly-rated Chilean faced no difficulties in dismissing both Kei Nishikori and home favorite Yannick Hanfmann.
Garin is known to be an excellent player on clay, having already won an ATP 500 tournament on the surface this year.
Cristian Garin vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head
The head-to-head between Cristian Garin and Alexander Bublik stands at 0-0 as the two have never faced each other on tour before.
Cristian Garin vs Alexander Bublik prediction
Alexander Bublik is blessed with a big serve and equally powerful groundstrokes. The Kazakh does not shy away from hitting the ball deep on clay and Garin will have to be at his best defensively to gain the upper hand.
Garin, however, is not too bad with his first serve either, having earned a considerable amount of success through it so far. That said, his second serve will need to be consistent or Bublik could take advantage of it.
Both players have exceptional backhands and one can expect a lot of those shots during their rallies. Garin though possesses a lot more variety on his backhand which could put Bublik on the backfoot.
The Chilean is the more well-rounded player of the two and tends to make lesser unforced errors than Bublik. Thus, he remains the favorite to make the semi-finals at Hamburg.
Prediction: Cristian Garin to win in three setsPublished 24 Sep 2020, 17:45 IST