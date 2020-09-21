Hamburg Open 2020: Cristian Garin vs Kei Nishikori preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Cristian Garin vs Kei Nishikori

Date: 22 September 2020

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,062,520

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Cristian Garin vs Kei Nishikori preview

The 2020 Hamburg Open is another opportunity for Kei Nishikori to find some form ahead of the French Open.

Nishikori faced a lengthy injury layoff and was due to come back to action at the US Open. However, an unfortunate contraction of COVID-19 relegated Nishikori to the sidelines once again.

Since his return, the Japanese has managed to win just one of the three matches that he has played. Following disappointing results in Kitzbuhel and Rome, Nishikori will be looking to make amends against Cristian Garin in the first round at Hamburg.

Garin is also coming off a poor showing at the Italian Open in Rome where he lost in the opening round to Borna Coric. His US Open run wasn’t spectacular either as he registered just the single victory at Flushing Meadows.

Kei Nishikori

Needless to say, both Garin and Nishikori will be looking to get their clay-swing back on track with a victory at Hamburg. This tournament would, of course, be the final one for them before Roland Garros and both will be looking to make the most of it.

Cristian Garin vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head

Cristian Garin and Kei Nishikori have never played each other on tour before and as such their head-to-head is at 0-0.

Cristian Garin vs Kei Nishikori prediction

Cristian Garin

Cristian Garin and Kei Nishikori are both recognized exponents of clay-court tennis. Although the Japanese is far more experienced, the Chilean has several tricks up his sleeve which allow him to excel on this particular surface.

Garin is an excellent mover on clay but so is Nishikori on a good day. However, since his return, the Japanese’s footwork has been quite sluggish due to which his defensive abilities have taken a hit.

Garin lacks the power to hit the ball through a player but that’s hardly a requirement to do well on clay. Instead, the Chilean is adept at placing shots in difficult returning positions for opponents.

Nishikori will thus have to display sound footwork to stay in the game. One can expect several long rallies in this match as both will mainly rely on their groundstrokes in the absence of a strong serve.

Cristian Garin has a slight edge in this match-up as Nishikori still finds his feet. That said, he could give the Chilean a good run for his money.

Prediction: Garin to win in three sets.