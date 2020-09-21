Hamburg Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert

Date: 22 September 2020

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,062,520

Match timing: TBD

Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert preview

Ugo Humbert

World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev will return to action for the first time since losing to Dominic Thiem in the semifinals of the US Open when he takes on France's Ugo Humbert in his opening round match at the 2020 Hamburg Open.

The Russian didn't play the Italian Open after his North American hardcourt swing campaign, opting out of the Masters 1000 tournament to give himself some well-deserved rest. Medvedev had been spotless in his run to the semifinals of the Major event at Flushing Meadows though, having blitzed to the final four on the back of his big first serve and tireless defense.

All the running caught up to Medvedev in his match against Thiem, but the Russian will have his head held high leading up to the French Open after a fine 2020 season so far.

Medvedev had a breakthrough claycourt swing in 2019, where he reached the final of the Barcelona Open and the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters. His opponent Ugo Humbert, by contrast, has not enjoyed such success on clay; the Frenchman has won just two of his last nine competitive matches on the surface.

Humbert's middling claycourt form took an upswing last week at the Rome Masters, where he beat Fabio Fognini.

Outside of clay, Humbert has enjoyed a good season in 2020. The Frenchman won the first title of his young career at the 2020 Auckland Open, where he beat the likes of Denis Shapovalov and Benoit Paire.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

The first-round match in Hamburg will be the first-ever career meeting between Daniil Medvedev and Ugo Humbert, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2020 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev's game is based on playing from the deep end of the court, where the opponent's pace is neutralized. That in turn forces them into playing to his rhythm.

But while this ploy by the Russian has worked to his advantage so far, there are holes in it which Ugo Humbert will be looking to exploit.

Humbert is known to be a solid player off both wings from the baseline. If the Frenchman is able to get the ball under his sweet spot on his forehand, Medvedev's own forehand might be tested.

However, the Russian's poise will likely keep him afloat even if Humbert is hitting the ball well in Hamburg.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.