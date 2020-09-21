Hamburg Open 2020: Fabio Fognini vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Fabio Fognini vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Date: 22 September 2020

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,062,520

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Fabio Fognini vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview

Veterans of the ATP tour Fabio Fognini and Philipp Kohlschreiber will square off against each other in the opening round of the 2020 Hamburg Open.

They will be aiming to make amends to what has been a horrendous phase since the resumption of the tour.

Philipp Kohlschreiber lost in the opening rounds of both the US Open and Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel. To make matters worse, the German exited in the second round of the Challenger event in Prague although that was due to injury.

Philipp Kohlschreiber

Regardless, he will want to start Hamburg on a positive note to back-up his credentials on clay. Kohlschreiber has competed in 12 clay-court finals winning half of them, a statistic that highlights his quality on the surface.

Fabio Fognini has not fared well either. The Italian was sent packing in the first round in both Kitzbuhel and Rome. His loss in the former tournament was especially surprising as he lost to 303rd-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler in straight sets.

The sixth seed is widely regarded as a clay-court specialist and has a considerable amount of pedigree on the surface.

Fabio Fognini vs Philipp Kohlschreiber head-to-head

Fabio Fognini trails by 7-2 in the H2H

Philipp Kohlschreiber leads Fabio Fognini 7-2 in head-to-head match-ups.

They have played 5 times on clay with the German leading 4-1 on the surface. Kohlschreiber has also won their last 3 matches in straight sets.

Fabio Fognini vs Philipp Kohlschreiber prediction

Philipp Kohlschreiber

Fognini and Kohlschreiber are both regarded as solid players off both wings. One can expect a lot of rallies from the baseline in this match.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, however, has a greater variety in his backhand which could allow him to move Fognini. This shouldn’t be that much of a problem for the Italian though, as he is known for his foot-speed.

Neither player boasts a very strong serve and will rely on their groundstrokes to win them points. Fognini does have the tendency to be more temperamental and tends to gift away freebies by committing a lot of unforced errors.

This is something Philipp Kohlschreiber could capitalize on to assert his dominance on the match.

Prediction: Philipp Kohlschreiber to win in three sets.