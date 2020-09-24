Hamburg Open 2020: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andrey Rublev

Date: 25 September 2020

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2020

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP Masters 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,062,520

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andrey Rublev preview

Roberto Bautista Agut produced a clinical performance in his tournament opener in Hamburg, winning 6-4, 6-3 against two-time defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili. He had a bit of a scare against Dominik Koepfer in the next round where the German took a set off him. However, the Spaniard dug in deep to clinch a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Unlike most of his compatriots, clay is not Bautista Agut's strongest surface. Nevertheless, he has made it to two clay finals in his ATP career so far, also winning one in Stuttgart in 2014.

Two matches as a dad, two wins as a dad 😊



New father @BautistaAgut beats a resilient Koepfer 6-3 3-6 6-3 at the #HamburgOpen pic.twitter.com/ISfruKo1Lf — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 23, 2020

Andrey Rublev, the No.5 seed in Hamburg, also made a strong start to the tournament. He won against USA's Tennys Sandgren with a 6-3, 6-3 scoreline. The Russian faced a stiffer test against Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 where he was stretched to three sets. Rublev won comfortably in the end though, finishing the match 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

The 22-year-old bowed out of last week's Rome Masters in the second round. However, he will go into this encounter with confidence, having made it to the US Open quarter-final last month.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Bautista Agut and Rublev have met thrice on tour before, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 2-1. They first faced off in the Round of 16 of the Valencia Open in 2015 where Bautista Agut won 6-2, 6-3. The duo then met in the 2018 Shanghai Masters where the World No.11 prevailed in straight sets once again.

While he trails the head-to-head 2-1, Andrey Rublev has won his last game against Roberto Bautista Agut

Rublev, however, got the upper hand in their latest face-off. He went one set down in his encounter against Bautista Agut in the Davis Cup last year but made a strong comeback to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0).

All matches between the pair have been on hard courts so far; this will be the first clay fixture against each other.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Bautista Agut's excellent movement and strong all-round game will be key for him against Rublev. The Russian is an excellent baseliner who loves to take the game to the opposition. Both players have powerful, accurate forehands and the result may depend on who deploys it better.

This promises to be a high-octane clash between the No.4 and No.5 seeds at the tournament, and is likely to go all the way.

Prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in three sets