Hamburg Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans

Date: 22 September 2020

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,062,520

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Advertisement

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans preview

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas looks to strengthen his clay game ahead of Roland Garros, as he faces British No. 1 Dan Evans in the first round of the Hamburg Open on Tuesday.

Tsitsipas has had a season full of high and lows. After a disappointing run at the Australian Open and Rotterdam, the Greek player rallied to win a trophy in Marseille and reach the final in Dubai before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Following the tour's resumption, however, Tsitsipas has had somewhat of a disappointing run.

The 22-year-old had an underwhelming semifinal exit at the Cincinnati Masters which was followed by an agonizing third-round exit in the US Open at the hands of Borna Coric.

Dan Evans at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2020

He also crashed out of the Italian Open at the very first hurdle, in a three-set encounter against Jannick Sinner.

Tsitsipas' opponent at Hamburg will be World No. 33 Dan Evans who has also been hot and cold all season.

After strong showings in Adelaide, Rotterdam and Dubai earlier this year, Evans has looked inconsistent since the restart.

The Brit lost in the second round of both the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open and comes into the match after crashing out in the first round in Rome - his first tournament on clay - against Hubert Hurkacz in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans head-to-head

The meeting in Hamburg will be the second match between the two players, with Stefanos Tsitsipas leading the head-to-head 1-0 so far.

The pair's only previous meeting came in the semifinals of the Dubai Open earlier this year, a match which saw Tsitsipas prevail 6-3 6-3 to set up a final against Novak Djokovic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Dubai Open 2020

Given their current form and previous history on tour, Stefanos Tsitsipas comes into the match with an edge over Dan Evans.

However, his patchy match against Sinner could be a cause for concern for the Greek, and reason for opportunity for Evans.

Tsitsipas claimed to have struggled to shift from American hardcourts to European clay and it showed in his encounter against Sinner in Rome.

Evans, on the other hand, possesses a wildly unpredictable game, which he uses to break rallying rhythms and rattle opponents during tricky pressure points.

His solid baseline game and varied groundstrokes make him a formidable opponent, even in the absence of a clear and dependable weapon.

Over the past few seasons, Tsitsipas has shown that his all-court game and shot selection suit the red dirt, and his strong forehand wing has the ability to control rallies from the baseline.

At the end of the day, this could prove to be too much for Evans.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.