Hamburg Open 2020: Taylor Fritz vs Pablo Cuevas preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz vs Pablo Cuevas

Date: 21 September 2020

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,062,520

Match timing: 10:30 am CEST, 2.00 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Taylor Fritz vs Pablo Cuevas preview

The packed claycourt swing continues with the 2020 Hamburg Open this week. And one of the more exciting first-round fixtures at the tournament will see USA’s Taylor Fritz taking on veteran Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas.

Fritz is coming in on the back of an opening-round exit at the ongoing Rome Masters. The big-serving American visibly struggled to make the transition from hardcourt to clay, as he lost in straight sets to Stefano Travaglia.

But Taylor Fritz has had a good year overall, and showcased plenty of good stuff at the US Open before falling in five sets to Denis Shapovalov. While the American was a runner-up at the junior French Open in 2015, he hasn't had a lot of notable tournaments on clay since then and would be looking to change that.

Pablo Cuevas on the other hand hasn't had much to celebrate since the resumption of tennis, as he’s failed to win a single main draw match at any ATP event. The 34-year-old was knocked out in the first round at both the Western & Southern Open and the US Open.

Cuevas then decided against taking part in the Rome Masters and instead played at a Challenger event in France, where he lost in the quarterfinals.

Pablo Cuevas

That said, Cuevas has shown a few glimpses of his quality on this surface during the qualifying rounds at Hamburg. One of his two wins included a straight-set victory over Gilles Simon, which would have given him a great deal of confidence.

Taylor Fritz vs Pablo Cuevas head-to-head

The head-to-head between Taylor Fritz and Pablo Cuevas is currently at 0-0. The two players will be facing each other for the first time on tour.

Taylor Fritz vs Pablo Cuevas prediction

Taylor Fritz

Pablo Cuevas is an accomplished claycourter to say the least. The South American has a good topspin forehand and an equally handy slice, which Taylor Fritz could have trouble negotiating.

On the serve, however, Cuevas is no match to the American. One of the biggest servers on tour, Fritz will be hoping that his delivery bails him out should things go south during the rallies.

Cuevas can make things tough for Fritz with his baseline consistency, especially when put on the defense. But the latter's superior firepower, especially on his serve, should hold him in good stead.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.