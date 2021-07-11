Hamburg Open 2021: Andrea Petkovic vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andrea Petkovic vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Date: 11 July 2021

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Andrea Petkovic vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Andrea Petkovic and Elena-Gabriela Ruse came through hard-fought wins on Saturday to book their respective spots in the summit clash of the 2021 Hamburg European Open.

Petkovic, a former top 10 player, will be playing in her seventh career final on Sunday. The German has struggled with a slew of injuries over the last few years, even dropping out of the top 100 at the start of 2021. That said, she has managed to produce some of her best tennis in front of her home crowds this week.

Now against Ruse in the final, Petkovic faces another stern test.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Ruse has shown incredible fighting skills this week to outlast the likes of Dayana Yastremska and Danielle Collins. Having come through the qualification rounds, the Romanian has strung together quite a few match wins, and she will look to carry her momentum all the way to a maiden WTA title on Sunday.

Andrea Petkovic vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Andrea Petkovic and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Andrea Petkovic vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Andrea Petkovic will be competing in her first final since 2015.

Given her level of experience of playing on the big stage, Andrea Petkovic should enter this contest as a bit of a favorite. But the German will be competing in her first tour-level final since 2015, and will need to be prepared for a tough test against a tenacious opponent.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse possesses a dogged game that is well-suited to clay, a surface where she has reached seven finals at the ITF level. The 23-year-old relies on her exceptional movement and topspin-heavy groundstrokes to wear her opponents down from the baseline.

Petkovic will need to avoid indulging in long-drawn-out rallies in this match, and come up with a way to keep points short. The German does employ flat groundstrokes that can come in handy in such situations, but she she will need to stay aggressive throughout.

First serve numbers will also be key for both women, given that they have dropped serve quite a few times this week.

Petkovic definitely has the game to take control of the encounter, and she will also have the support of the home fans. If the German can keep a check on her unforced error count, she should be able to walk away with a seventh career title in the end.

Prediction: Andrea Petkovic to win in three sets.

