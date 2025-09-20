Hangzhou Open 2025: Alexander Bublik vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Alexander Bublik vs Aleksandar Vukic

Date: September 20, 2025

Tournament: Hangzhou Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, Hangzhou, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,019,185

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Bublik vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

Alexander Bublik in action at the US Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Alexander Bublik will face Australia's Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of the 2025 Hangzhou Open on Saturday (September 20).

Ad

Trending

Having previously struggled for motivation, Bublik hit a rich vein of form following his maiden Major quarterfinal run at the French Open. The World No. 19 has won 16 of his last 19 matches on the ATP Tour, winning three titles in the process. Having received a first-round Bye in Hangzhou, the 28-year-old will be eager to pick up his first hardcourt since the 2024 Open de Sud France last February.

Vukic, meanwhile, hasn't enjoyed the same fate as Bublik recently, if his win/loss record of 10-23 on the ATP Tour this year is anything to go by. Before this week, the 29-year-old had dropped his last five hardcourt main draw tour-level matches, which included a first-round US Open exit. However, that didn't deter the World No. 93 from fighting hard in his first-round match at the Hangzhou Open on Friday to down former World No. 7 David Goffin 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Ad

Alexander Bublik vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

Vukic leads Bublik by a slight margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Aussie has defeated his younger rival in their tour-level lone hardcourt encounter at the 2022 Adelaide International 2. Notably, the Kazakh won their most recent clash on the hardcourts of the Phoenix Challenger. However, it isn't counted in their official record.

Alexander Bublik vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aleksandar Vukic +190 +1.5 (-145) Over 22.5 (-125) Alexander Bublik -250 -1.5 (-102) Under 22.5 (-115)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Alexander Bublik vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Aleksandar Vukic hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Bublik's game has been in a free-flow state in the last few months, making him one of the most dangerous players on the ATP Tour. When he's on, all of his serves and forehands go in for winners. And while the Kazakh is a sheepish mover on the court at 6'5, his anticipation and court smarts allow him to hold his ground during longer rallies.

Ad

Vukic doesn't nearly have his second-round opponent's easy power, but makes up for it with his impressive footspeed. That said, simply chasing down balls and wishing for the best outcome isn't a great ploy against a player of Bublik's shotmaking caliber, and especially not on the fast hardcourts employed in Hangzhou.

Pick: Bublik to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More