Hangzhou Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Nishesh Basavareddy

Date: September 20, 2025

Tournament: Hangzhou Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, Hangzhou, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,019,185

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Daniil Medvedev vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview

Daniil Medvedev has faced a few turbulent months on ATP Tour this year | Image Source: Getty

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will face USA's Nishesh Basavareddy in the second round of the Hangzhou Open on Saturday (September 20).

Medvedev is currently struggling with consistency issues, having dropped six of his last nine tour-level outings - which also includes two back-to-back first-round defeats to Benjamin Bonzi at Wimbledon and the US Open. As a result, the former World No. 1 now finds himself on the cusp of falling outside the top 20 ATP rankings. Needless to say, the 29-year-old will be looking for some redemption at the 2025 Hangzhou Open.

Having received a first-round Bye, the Russian will open his campaign against World No. 109 Basavareddy, who successfully qualified for the 250-level event earlier this week by defeating 2024 champion Marin Cilic by a scoreline of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. The American broke into the top 100 ATP rankings earlier in June and has given a good account of himself since then, winning 11 of his last 18 competitive outings (including qualifying and Challenger-level matches).

Daniil Medvedev vs Nishesh Basavareddy head-to-head

Medvedev and Basavareddy have never met on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nishesh Basavareddy odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Ovr/Under) Nishesh Basavareddy +180 +1.5 (-150) Over 21.5 (-165) Daniil Medvedev -235 -1.5 (+105) Under 21.5 (+115)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nishesh Basavareddy prediction

Nishesh Basavareddy reached his first pro final at ASB Classic 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Medvedev has admittedly failed to penetrate the court with his groundstrokes recently owing to a not-so-recent change in the balls employed on the ATP Tour. That said, the World No. 18 still possesses his court smarts, which he can leverage to dominate the relatively inexperienced Basavareddy.

The Russian's 20-year-old opponent himself doesn't hit powerful shots from either wing. What the American qualifier does, though, is make up for it with impressive shot selection and endurance beyond his years. More importantly, he will have more impetus to unload from the baseline during his second-round match in Hangzhou, considering how fast the hardcourts at the tournament are.

The keys to winning for both players will be to be as aggressive on their forehand side as they can, while also maintaining a healthy first-serve percentage. While Medvedev's game isn't as potent as it was in its heyday, he should be able to douse Basavareddy's challenge on Saturday without much struggle.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More