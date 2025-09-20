Hangzhou Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) Yibing Wu

Date: September 21, 2025

Tournament: Hangzhou Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, Hangzhou, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,019,185

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu preview

Medvedev in action at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Second-seed Daniil Medvedev will face wildcard entrant Yibing Wu in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Hangzhou Open on Sunday, September 21. The winner will meet Alexander Bublik or Dalibor Svrcina in the semifinals.

Ad

Trending

Medvedev commenced his hard-court swing for the season's second half on a positive note, reaching the Citi DC Open quarterfinals. He then suffered a third-round exit in Toronto. The Russian remained winless at the Cincinnati Open and the US Open.

At the Hangzhou Open, Medvedev received a first-round bye, following which he faced Nishesh Basavareddy in the second round. The one-time Grand Slam champion dominated overall, hitting eight aces and breaking twice in each set to register a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win.

Ad

Meanwhile, Wu played just three hard-court tournaments on the tour this year prior to the Hangzhou Open. The Chinese suffered first-round exits at the Miami Open and the Los Cabos Open. His best result came in Washington, where he reached the third round.

Wu registered a remarkable 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 comeback win over sixth-seed Adrian Mannarino to commence his campaign in Hangzhou. He found himself in a similar situation against Sebastian Korda in the second round, after losing the first set. However, the 25-year-old eventually won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head 2-0. In their most recent meeting at the 2025 Citi DC Open, the Russian defeated Wu 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Yibing Wu +240 +1.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-175) Daniil Medvedev -325 -1.5 (-135) Under 20.5 (+120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu prediction

Wu at the 2025 Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Medvedev has had an inconsistent run in recent hardcourts tournaments. He recorded a 3-4 win-loss record during the North American swing. The Russian, however, showed no signs of struggle in his second-round win over Basavareddy.

Ad

Wu registered a couple of impressive wins to make it to the quarterfinals of an event for the first time this season. However, given his limited experience on the tour, the Chinese player's aggressive gameplay may not prove enough to hold off a seasoned top-ranked player like Medvedev.

Although Medvedev's recent form has been concerning, he should not have much trouble getting past the inexperienced Yu. He also has the head-to-head advantage over the Chinese.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More