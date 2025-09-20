Hangzhou Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) Yibing Wu
Date: September 21, 2025
Tournament: Hangzhou Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, Hangzhou, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,019,185
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu preview
Second-seed Daniil Medvedev will face wildcard entrant Yibing Wu in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Hangzhou Open on Sunday, September 21. The winner will meet Alexander Bublik or Dalibor Svrcina in the semifinals.
Medvedev commenced his hard-court swing for the season's second half on a positive note, reaching the Citi DC Open quarterfinals. He then suffered a third-round exit in Toronto. The Russian remained winless at the Cincinnati Open and the US Open.
At the Hangzhou Open, Medvedev received a first-round bye, following which he faced Nishesh Basavareddy in the second round. The one-time Grand Slam champion dominated overall, hitting eight aces and breaking twice in each set to register a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win.
Meanwhile, Wu played just three hard-court tournaments on the tour this year prior to the Hangzhou Open. The Chinese suffered first-round exits at the Miami Open and the Los Cabos Open. His best result came in Washington, where he reached the third round.
Wu registered a remarkable 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 comeback win over sixth-seed Adrian Mannarino to commence his campaign in Hangzhou. He found himself in a similar situation against Sebastian Korda in the second round, after losing the first set. However, the 25-year-old eventually won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu head-to-head
Medvedev leads the head-to-head 2-0. In their most recent meeting at the 2025 Citi DC Open, the Russian defeated Wu 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.
Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu prediction
Medvedev has had an inconsistent run in recent hardcourts tournaments. He recorded a 3-4 win-loss record during the North American swing. The Russian, however, showed no signs of struggle in his second-round win over Basavareddy.
Wu registered a couple of impressive wins to make it to the quarterfinals of an event for the first time this season. However, given his limited experience on the tour, the Chinese player's aggressive gameplay may not prove enough to hold off a seasoned top-ranked player like Medvedev.
Although Medvedev's recent form has been concerning, he should not have much trouble getting past the inexperienced Yu. He also has the head-to-head advantage over the Chinese.
Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.