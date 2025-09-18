Hangzhou Open 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. David Goffin vs Aleksandar Vukic, Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Cazaux

The first round will wrap up on Day 4 (Friday, September 19) of the Hangzhou Open 2025. There were a couple of big upsets on Thursday. Defending champion Marin Cilic was sent packing by Nishesh Basavareddy. The latter rallied from a set down to end the Croat's title defense in the first round itself.

Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini was another notable casualty. He was on an injury hiatus for the past couple of months. Competing for the first time since his first-round exit from Wimbledon, he went down 6-3, 6-3 to lucky loser Dalibor Svrcina in his opener.

Sixth seed Adrian Mannarino was another player who failed to clear the first hurdle. He lost from a set up to Wu Yibing. Seventh seed Learner Tien avoided an upset after staging a comeback to beat Mariano Navone. Former top 30 player Tomas Martin Etcheverry was another player to reach the second round.

More of their peers will aim to join them in the second round on Friday. On that note, here are the predictions for some of the men's singles matches set for Day 4 of the Hangzhou Open 2025:

#1. David Goffin vs Aleksandar Vukic

Goffin had a slow start to the season, losing his first five matches of the season. He then beat Ben Shelton en route to the quarterfinals in Acapulco. He scored another big win by ousting Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Miami Open. He missed half of the clay swing due to an injury, and lost in the first round of Wimbledon upon his return.

Goffin hasn't been at his best in recent weeks, arriving at the US Open on a five-match losing streak. He beat Quentin Halys in New York before losing to Lorenzo Musetti in the second round. His record for the year now stands at 9-17.

Vukic reached the third round of the Australian Open, and then didn't win back-to-back matches until he made the third round of the Canadian Open in July. He hasn't won a match since then, coming to the Hangzhou Open on a five-match losing skid. He has compiled a 9-23 record for the year.

This will be the third meeting between them, with each player having won a match before. Both of their previous meetings took place this year. Vukic came out on top in Brisbane in straight sets, while Goffin had the last laugh in Miami.

Goffin recently snapped his losing skid, while Vukic is still looking for his first win in a while. Neither has been in great form, though the Belgian will be feeling confident after his recent win, and could use that to one-up Vukic once again.

Predicted winner: David Goffin

#2. Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Rinky Hijikata

Camilo Ugo Carabelli is the fifth seed at the Hangzhou Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ugo Carabelli has a 17-19 record this year, though only three of his wins have come on hardcourts. A third-round showing at the Miami Open has been his best result on hardcourts.

Hijikata beat a couple of Americans, Christopher Eubanks and Brandon Holt, to qualify for the Hangzhou Open. He has a 6-16 record at the ATP level this year, with a 5-9 record on hardcourts. He will now face Ugo Carabelli for the first time in his career.

While Ugo Carabelli has outperformed Hijikata by a fair margin, he has shined exclusively on clay. The latter has a better record on hardcourts but has also lost nine of his last 10 matches, with two of those losses coming against players ranked outside the top 200. This could be Ugo Carabelli's opportunity to score a much needed win on hardcourts given his opponent's poor form.

Predicted winner: Camilo Ugo Carabelli

#3. Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Cazaux

Arnaldi was having a decent season until recently, when his form took a turn for the worse. A quarterfinal at the Madrid Open, along with a semifinal finish at the Delray Beach Open are his best results this year.

Arnaldi hasn't shown up to the Hangzhou Open in great form, having lost his last four matches. He has registered 18 wins against 20 losses this year, with 11 of those wins coming on hardcourts.

A runner-up finish at the Kitzbuhel Open, along with a semifinal showing in Gstaad are the highlights of Cazaux's season so far. However, both of these results were on clay. While he has an overall record of 11-10 this year, he has gone 3-5 on hardcourts.

Arnaldi and Cazaux have crossed paths just once before. The former won their encounter at the Barcelona Open 2024 after the latter retired due to an injury with the score tied at 5-5 in the first set. The Italian is in a slump at the moment but his superior record on hardcourts compared to his French rival makes him the favorite to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Matteo Arnaldi

