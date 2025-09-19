Hangzhou Open 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Rinky Hijikata, Alexander Bublik vs Aleksandar Vukic

All second-round matches will be contested on Day 5 (Saturday, September 20) of the Hangzhou Open 2025. Sebastian Korda got his campaign underway with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Adam Walton on Friday. However, his compatriot Aleksandar Kovacevic lost from a set up to Valentin Royer.

The top four seeds, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Bublik and Corentin Moutet, had received a bye into the second round. All four of them will be in action on Saturday.

With a packed and entertaining order of play set in store, here are the predictions for some of the men's singles matches lined up on Day 5 of the Hangzhou Open 2025:

#1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Rinky Hijikata

Etcheverry commenced his Hangzhou Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Damir Dzumhur. Hijikata came through the qualifying rounds and toppled fifth seed Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round, beating him 7-6 (2), 6-4. It marked his second main draw win at the ATP level since the start of April.

Hijikata improved his record for the season to 7-16 with his latest win. Etcheverry has almost thrice as many wins as the Aussie this year, with his current record standing at 20-25.

Aside from his quarterfinal showing in Adelaide at the start of the season, Hijikata hasn't won back-to-back matches this year. While his serve bailed him out from time to time in the previous round, he was in a sticky situation throughout the contest.

Hijikata faced 17 break points and saved 13 of them. If he doesn't improve in this area, it could lead to his downfall. Regardless of his service woes, Etcheverry's results this year does make him the favorite to beat the Aussie in their first career meeting.

Predicted winner: Tomas Martin Etcheverry

#2. Corentin Moutet vs Arthur Cazaux

Corentin Moutet is the fourth seed at the Hangzhou Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Moutet received a bye into the second round of the Hangzhou Open as one of the top four seeds. He has a 23-18 record this season, with a runner-up finish in Mallorca being his best result. He has scored wins over the likes of Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev this year. He recently lost in the first round of the US Open, and then won both of his ties against Croatia to send France into the Davis Cup Finals.

While Moutet received a bye, Cazaux was up against Matteo Arnaldi in his opener here. He dug deep to score a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win, improving his record this year to 12-10. It was also his fourth win on hardcourts this year.

Moutet and Cazaux have crossed paths once before, at the French Open 2023. The former beat the latter in four sets to emerge victorious. Moutet has performed slightly better than his younger compatriot on hardcourts, posting a 9-7 record on it. Cazaux also hasn't tallied consecutive wins on hardcourts this year, thus making him the underdog in this match-up.

Predicted winner: Corentin Moutet

#3. Alexander Bublik vs Aleksandar Vukic

Bublik is in the midst of a career-best season. He has won three titles so far, and advanced to his maiden Major quarterfinal at the French Open. He upset World No. 1 Jannik Sinner en route to the title in Halle. However, the Italian snapped his 11-match winning streak by beating him in the fourth round of the US Open.

Bublik received a first-round bye at the Hangzhou Open as one of the top four seeds. Vukic, on the other hand, scored a 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 win over former top 10 player David Goffin in the first round. He improved his record for the season to 10-23 with his latest win.

Vukic leads Bublik 2-1 in the head-to-head. However, he has gone 0-6 against top 20 players this year. Furthermore, Bublik has a 27-17 record this year, and 20 of those wins have come since the start of the French Open in late May. The Kazakh's current form makes him the heavy favorite to win this match.

Predicted winner: Alexander Bublik

#4. Zhang Zhizhen vs Dalibor Svrcina

Zhang Zhizhen at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Zhang was on an injury hiatus since his first-round exit from the Indian Wells Masters in March. After a six-month absence, he opted to return in front of his home crowd at the Hangzhou Open. He made a triumphant return to the tour, beating Bu Yunchaokete 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first round.

Svrcina initially lost in the qualifying rounds of the Hangzhou Open but got a second shot as a lucky loser. He made the most of it by beating former top 10 player and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. It marked his fourth career win at the ATP level.

Svrcina has mostly stuck to the Challenger tour, winning three titles from four finals this season. The 22-year-old is now trying to find his footing on the ATP Tour. With Zhang lacking in match play in light of his recent return to the tour, the Czech youngster will be favored to win this duel.

Predicted winner: Dalibor Svrcina

