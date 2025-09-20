Hangzhou Open 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Daniil Medvedev vs Wu Yibing, Alexander Bublik vs Dalibor Svrcina 

The Hangzhou Open is hosting some of the best players in the world this week. The first week of the ATP 250 event has been entertaining so far.

Ad

Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev entered Hangzhou as the top two seeds this year. While Medvedev cruised past Nishesh Basavareddy, Rublev was stunned by Valentin Royer in the second round.

Americans Sebastian Korda and Learner Tien also entered the Hangzhou Open. Despite a promising start in the event, Korda was eliminated by Wu Yibing in the second round, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

With all to play for in the quarterfinals, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day Six in Hangzhou:

Ad

Trending

1) Learner Tien vs Valentin Royer

Tien is unseeded at the Hangzhou Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

First up, Learner Tien will take on Valentin Royer in the quarterfinals of the Hangzhou Open.

Ad

Tien is one of the fastest learners on tour. After a fourth-round exit in Melbourne, he reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco and Mallorca. The American started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Mariano Navone and then brushed aside Giulio Zeppieri in the second round.

Royer, on the other hand, has had a busy season so far. After runner-up finishes in Zadar and Bratislava (Challenger events), he also reached the second round in Cincinnati and New York. The Frenchman outfoxed Aleksandar Kovacevic and Andrey Rublev in the first two rounds.

Ad

Both players have been impeccable in Hangzhou. Despite Royer's resilient run and impressive victory over Rublev, Tien's consistency will give him the edge in this round.

Predicted Winner: Learner Tien

2) Daniil Medvedev vs Wu Yibing

Medvedev is the second seed at the Hangzhou Open - Source: Getty

Next up, Daniil Medvedev will face Wu Yibing in the quarterfinals of the Hangzhou Open.

Ad

Medvedev has had a frustrating season this year. After a runner-up finish in Halle, he reached the quarterfinals in Washington and the first round in New York. The Russian eased past Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round, 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Wu Yibing has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. After a title-winning run in Tyler, he reached the quarterfinals in Chicago. The 25-year-old defeated Adrian Mannarino and Sebastian Korda in the first two rounds.

Ad

Medvedev will be desperate to win in Hangzhou after a poor season so far. He's a proven winner on tour and should be able to outsmart Yibing in the next round.

Predicted Winner: Daniil Medvedev

3) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Corentin Moutet

Moutet is the fourth seed at the Hangzhou Open - Source: Getty

Next up, Tomas Martin Etcheverry will square off against Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Etcheverry has shown positive intent this year. After a semifinal appearance in Hamburg, he reached the quarterfinals in Halle and the second round in New York. The Argentine outfoxed Damir Dzumhur and Rinky Hijikata in the first two rounds.

Moutet, on the contrary, has chalked up some remarkable results on tour. After a runner-up finish in Mallorca, he reached the semifinals in Washington and the first round in New York. The Frenchman started his campaign with a resilient win against Arthur Cazaux in the first round.

Ad

Moutet has hardly put up a bad performance this year. The Frenchman has been moving in the right direction and should be able to outclass Etcheverry in the last eight.

Predicted Winner: Corentin Moutet

4) Alexander Bublik vs Dalibor Svrcina

Bublik is the third seed in Hangzhou - Source: Getty

Lastly, Alexander Bublik will take on Dalibor Svrcina in the quarterfinals of the Hangzhou Open.

Ad

Bublik marked his best result at a Major by reaching the quarterfinals in Paris. He continued his rich vein of form and captured titles in Halle and Kitzbuhel. The Kazakh defeated Aleksandar Vukic in the first round, 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4.

Svrcina, meanwhile, has made a name for himself on the ATP Challenger circuit. He's secured title-winning runs in Pune, Barletta and Cancun this year. The Czech defeated Matteo Berrettini and Zhizhen Zhang at the Hangzhou Open so far.

Ad

Considering their experience on tour and skill set on hard courts, Bublik will be a clear favorite to win. The Kazakh will be up against a tricky contender, but should be able to exploit his weaknesses and enter the next round.

Predicted Winner: Alexander Bublik

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More