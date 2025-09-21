Seeds Alexander Bublik and Corentin Moutet will eye a spot in the summit clash of the 2025 Hangzhou Open. Both players take on surprise semifinalists at the ATP 250 event.

Bublik will take on local favorite Wu Yibing, while Moutet will lock horns against compatriot Valentin Royer. Here, we take a look at the match-ups from Day 7 of the 2025 Hangzhou Open:

Wu Yibing vs Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik is the highest remainnig seed. (Source: Getty)

With the exit of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Bublik is the clear favorite to win the title. The third seed wasted very little time to come through his quarterfinal against Dalibor Svrcina, dropping just two games.

The Kazakh will now face home hope Wu Yibing, who came back from a set down to oust Medvedev in his last match. The Chinese player, in fact, has been at his fighting best throughout the week, also coming through in three-set marathons against Sebastian Korda and Adrian Mannarino.

That said, the quick conditions in Hangzhou will play more to the liking of Bublik. The big-serving Kazakh has already hit 30 aces in his two matches and has faced only one break points (which he saved).

To be able to put up a fight in this match-up, Yibing will need to lift his return game considerably. He has been wasteful with break point opportunities, converting only 9/20 that he has had. Those numbers, even with crowd firmly behind him, will not be enough to upset Bublik.

Corentin Moutet vs Valentin Royer

Valentin Royer came through the qualification rounds. (Source: Getty)

Courentin Moutet will take on countryman Valentin Royer in the semifinal showdown. Both men dodged a bullet in their last encounter and now have a shot at making the final.

Moutet was trailing by a set against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, but the Argentine had to pull the plug on the match after going down 0-3 in the second set. Royer, meanwhile, came through in a marathon 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-2 encounter against seventh seed Learner Tien.

Royer has already taken out top seed Andrey Rublev in the second round. He has now won five matches at the tournament, including two in the qualifiers. His serve has been crucial to his run, with him having already fired 48 aces this week.

In the form of Moutet, he faces a tricky opponent. The senior Frenchman may not possess the same firepower behind serve but makes up for this with his court craft and incredible movement.

The conditions in Hangzhou, however, will favor Royer’s big hitting. If he can continue to play with confidence that he has shown so far, he should be able to notch up another win.

Prediction: Royer in three sets

