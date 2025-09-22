Hangzhou Open 2025 Final: Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Royer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Alexander Bublik vs (Q) Valentin Royer
Date: September 23, 2025
Tournament: Hangzhou Open
Round: Final
Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, Hangzhou, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,019,185
Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Royer preview
Third seed Alexander Bublik will face qualifier Valentin Royer in the final of the Hangzhou Open 2025.
Bublik received a bye into the second round, where he staged a comeback to beat Aleksandar Vukic 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4. He made light work of lucky loser Dalibor Svrcina in the quarterfinals, handing him a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown. He took on home favorite Wu Yibing in the semifinals.
Bublik took control of the proceedings right off the bat, and never allowed Wu to settle. The Kazakh broke his younger rival's serve thrice over the course of the match to register a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win.
Royer qualified for the main draw with wins over Charles Chen and Eliot Spizzirri. He fought past Aleksandar Kovacevic in three sets in his opener. He scored the biggest win of his career by beating top seed and World No. 14 Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the second round.
A three-set win over seventh seed Learner Tien put Royer in the semifinals, where compatriot and fourth seed Corentin Moutet awaited him. Royer pulled off another upset, snagging three breaks of serve during the match for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Royer head-to-head
The two have not crossed paths prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.
Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Royer odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Royer prediction
After steady results on the Challenger circuit this year, Royer leveled up and started playing with the big guns on the ATP Tour for the first time. While his Major debut at the French Open culminated in a first-round exit, he subsequently made the second round of the next two Majors.
Royer has now advanced to his maiden Major final after taking out three top 40 players, including No. 14 Rublev for his first top 20 win. However, the in-form Bublik will present another challenge for him.
Bublik is in the form of his life, starting with his maiden Major quarterfinal finish at the French Open. He has won three titles since then, and has now reached another final. He has a 23-4 record since the start of the clay court Major. He has played some impressive tennis in Hangzhou all week, not dropping his serve even once.
While Bublik did lose a set in the second round, he didn't get broken in it as it went to a tie-break. Even though Royer has been on a giant-killing spree this week, the Kazakh's recent form makes him the heavy favorite to lift the winner's trophy.
Pick: Alexander Bublik to win in straight sets.