Hangzhou Open 2025 Final: Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Royer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Alexander Bublik vs (Q) Valentin Royer

Date: September 23, 2025

Tournament: Hangzhou Open

Round: Final

Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, Hangzhou, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,019,185

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Royer preview

Alexander Bublik at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Alexander Bublik will face qualifier Valentin Royer in the final of the Hangzhou Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Bublik received a bye into the second round, where he staged a comeback to beat Aleksandar Vukic 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4. He made light work of lucky loser Dalibor Svrcina in the quarterfinals, handing him a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown. He took on home favorite Wu Yibing in the semifinals.

Bublik took control of the proceedings right off the bat, and never allowed Wu to settle. The Kazakh broke his younger rival's serve thrice over the course of the match to register a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win.

Ad

Royer qualified for the main draw with wins over Charles Chen and Eliot Spizzirri. He fought past Aleksandar Kovacevic in three sets in his opener. He scored the biggest win of his career by beating top seed and World No. 14 Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the second round.

A three-set win over seventh seed Learner Tien put Royer in the semifinals, where compatriot and fourth seed Corentin Moutet awaited him. Royer pulled off another upset, snagging three breaks of serve during the match for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Ad

Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Royer head-to-head

The two have not crossed paths prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Royer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Bublik







Valentin Royer







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Alexander Bublik vs Valentin Royer prediction

Valentin Royer at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After steady results on the Challenger circuit this year, Royer leveled up and started playing with the big guns on the ATP Tour for the first time. While his Major debut at the French Open culminated in a first-round exit, he subsequently made the second round of the next two Majors.

Ad

Royer has now advanced to his maiden Major final after taking out three top 40 players, including No. 14 Rublev for his first top 20 win. However, the in-form Bublik will present another challenge for him.

Bublik is in the form of his life, starting with his maiden Major quarterfinal finish at the French Open. He has won three titles since then, and has now reached another final. He has a 23-4 record since the start of the clay court Major. He has played some impressive tennis in Hangzhou all week, not dropping his serve even once.

Ad

While Bublik did lose a set in the second round, he didn't get broken in it as it went to a tie-break. Even though Royer has been on a giant-killing spree this week, the Kazakh's recent form makes him the heavy favorite to lift the winner's trophy.

Pick: Alexander Bublik to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More