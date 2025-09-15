Hangzhou Open 2025: Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone

Date: September 17, 2025

Tournament: Hangzhou Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, Hangzhou, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,019,185

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky UK | Canada - TSN

Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone preview

Tien in action at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Seventh-seed Learner Tien will take on Mariano Navone in the first round of the 2025 Hangzhou Open on Wednesday, September 17.

Tien's hard-court outings this season have had their ups and downs. He reached the Australian Open fourth-round and the Mexican Open quarterfinals but suffered first-round exits at the Sunshine Double.

During the North American hard-court swing, Tien made inroads in Washington and Toronto, reaching the third-round and the fourth-round respectively. In his most recent outing at the US Open, the American suffered a straight-sets defeat against 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the opener.

Meanwhile, Navone has had a tough run on hardcourts this year. He suffered a first-round exit at the Australian Open. His best result on the surface in the season's first half came at the ASB Classic and the BNP Paribas Open, where he reached the second round.

Navone made it to the Cincinnati Open main-draw via qualifiers but suffered a first-round defeat against Adam Walton. In Winston-Salem, he registered a couple of straight-set wins before losing to Bu Yunchaokete in the third round. The Argentine then faced a tough five-set loss against Marcos Giron in his US Open opener.

Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone head-to-head

The head-to-head stands at 1-0 in favor of Navone. He defeated Tien, 7-5, 6-4, in their only meeting so far at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mariano Navone +154 +1.5 (-175) -190 Learner Tien -200 -1.5 (+120) +135

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone prediction

Navone at the 2025 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Tien has been promising in his first regular season on the main tour. Although he suffered some early exits, the American has not had much trouble getting past lower-ranked players. He has also improved his form since his defeat to Navone earlier this year.

On the other hand, Navone has had an inconsistent run throughout the season. He had to wait until the Winston-Salem Open to register consecutive wins on hard. The Argentine has the head-to-head advantage, but given his recent form, he is unlikely to repeat that success.

Tien's superior overall game and better ranking makes him the favorite in this fixture. However, he should be wary of conceding unnecessary break points given his relatively weaker serving game.

Pick: Tien to win in three sets.

