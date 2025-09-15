Hangzhou Open 2025: Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone
Date: September 17, 2025
Tournament: Hangzhou Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, Hangzhou, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,019,185
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky UK | Canada - TSN
Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone preview
Seventh-seed Learner Tien will take on Mariano Navone in the first round of the 2025 Hangzhou Open on Wednesday, September 17.
Tien's hard-court outings this season have had their ups and downs. He reached the Australian Open fourth-round and the Mexican Open quarterfinals but suffered first-round exits at the Sunshine Double.
During the North American hard-court swing, Tien made inroads in Washington and Toronto, reaching the third-round and the fourth-round respectively. In his most recent outing at the US Open, the American suffered a straight-sets defeat against 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the opener.
Meanwhile, Navone has had a tough run on hardcourts this year. He suffered a first-round exit at the Australian Open. His best result on the surface in the season's first half came at the ASB Classic and the BNP Paribas Open, where he reached the second round.
Navone made it to the Cincinnati Open main-draw via qualifiers but suffered a first-round defeat against Adam Walton. In Winston-Salem, he registered a couple of straight-set wins before losing to Bu Yunchaokete in the third round. The Argentine then faced a tough five-set loss against Marcos Giron in his US Open opener.
Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone head-to-head
The head-to-head stands at 1-0 in favor of Navone. He defeated Tien, 7-5, 6-4, in their only meeting so far at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.
Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone prediction
Tien has been promising in his first regular season on the main tour. Although he suffered some early exits, the American has not had much trouble getting past lower-ranked players. He has also improved his form since his defeat to Navone earlier this year.
On the other hand, Navone has had an inconsistent run throughout the season. He had to wait until the Winston-Salem Open to register consecutive wins on hard. The Argentine has the head-to-head advantage, but given his recent form, he is unlikely to repeat that success.
Tien's superior overall game and better ranking makes him the favorite in this fixture. However, he should be wary of conceding unnecessary break points given his relatively weaker serving game.
Pick: Tien to win in three sets.