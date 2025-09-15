Hangzhou Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Adam Walton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Adam Walton
Date: September 17, 2025
Tournament: Hangzhou Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, Hangzhou, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,019,185
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Sebastian Korda vs Adam Walton preview
Sebastian Korda and Adam Walton will lock horns in the first round of the Hangzhou Open 2025.
Korda finished as the runner-up to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Adelaide International to begin the season. However, that didn't translate to a deep run at the Australian Open, where he lost in the second round. After another couple of underwhelming results, he bounced back with a quarterfinal showing at the Miami Open.
Korda had a slow start to his clay swing, failing to win consecutive matches in the lead-up to the French Open. He broke the trend in Paris by reaching the third round, eventually losing to compatriot Frances Tiafoe. He was out of action for the next three months due to an injury.
The 25-year-old returned to the tour a week before the US Open. He progressed to the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open upon his return, though he withdrew prior to his match. His time at the US Open was quite brief, retiring from his first-round contest against Cameron Norrie due to a back injury.
Walton is enjoying a career-best season so far. He reached the fourth round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time at the Miami Open. He advanced to his maiden semifinal at the ATP level at the Los Cabos Open in July. He recently made the third round of the Cincinnati Open, and went out in the second round of the US Open.
Sebastian Korda vs Adam Walton head-to-head
They have never met prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Sebastian Korda vs Adam Walton odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Sebastian Korda vs Adam Walton prediction
Korda's ranking took a huge hit due to his injury hiatus. He couldn't defend his title in Washington, along with his semifinal points from the Canadian Open. He was ranked in the top 25 after the French Open, and is now ranked No. 79 in the latest rankings. He has a 14-11 record this year, with nine of those wins coming on hardcourts.
Walton has compiled a 12-16 record so far, a career-best total for him. All but two of his victories this season have been on hardcourts. He also tallied his first win over a top 15 player by beating Daniil Medvedev at the Cincinnati Open.
The outcome of this match is heavily dependent on Korda's health. After returning to the tour last month, his US Open campaign ended in a mid-match retirement. He has had three weeks to recover since then. If he's back to his best, at least physically, then he will be the favorite to win this match. Otherwise one can count on Walton to send him packing with his improved confidence and form this year.
Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.