"Happy 18th birthday for the 16th time" - Alexander Zverev wishes girlfriend Sophia Thomalla well on her birthday

Alexander Zverev took to social media to wish his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla a happy 33rd birthday, cheekily remarking that she was celebrating her 18th birthday for the 16th time.

A German actress and model, Thomalla has been in a relationship with Zverev since 2021, and the pair has often been spotted together in the public eye since then.

"Happy 18th birthday for the 16th time, Sophia Thomalla," Zverev wrote.

Sophia Thomalla also took to Instagram to thank her fans who wished her on her birthday, adding that she had a wonderful time celebrating it with the former World No. 2 and his family. The actress further dropped a hint about Alexander Zverev's fitness update, stating that he is in the process of recovering and is hoping to make a return to action as soon as possible.

"33! Had a wonderful time with Sascha and his family, who try to support at all levels all the time to make sure he’ll be back on the tennis court as soon as possible while I am trying to stay away from tv shows as long as possible to enjoy my birthday with them at this wonderful place," Thomalla wrote. "Unfortunately will be back next week. Thank you for all the birthday wishes!"

Alexander Zverev looking at a massive drop in ATP rankings at the end of the season

Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup 2022

Having not played any competitive tennis since the French Open, where he suffered a painful ankle injury in the semifinals against Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev has slipped to World No. 5 in the ATP rankings.

But the German will slip even further come the end of the season, as he has massive points to defend from now until the Year-end Championships. In addition to winning the Vienna Open (500 points) and the ATP Tour Finals (1,300 points) last year, Zverev also reached the semifinals of the Paris Masters (360 points).

The former World No. 2 is also losing 180 ranking points from his quarterfinal finish at the 2021 Indian Wells, which drops only after the second week of October. The 25-year-old has already postponed his comeback multiple times this year, and it is unlikely that he will make a successful return to action in time to defend all these vital points.

A return in 2023 after a long time on the sidelines and enough rehab under his belt is a better option for the German, who is still in the hunt for his maiden Grand Slam title like most of his peers.

Poll : 0 votes