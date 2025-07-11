Has Carlos Alcaraz already overtaken Rafael Nadal's legacy at Wimbledon? What the numbers say

Carlos Alcaraz clinched a four-set victory over Taylor Fritz on Friday, July 11, securing a spot in his third consecutive Wimbledon final. With a chance to claim his third Wimbledon title at just 22 years old, one cannot help but wonder if Alcaraz has already surpassed Rafael Nadal’s legacy at SW19.
Over his 23-year career, Nadal competed at Wimbledon 15 times. He reached the final five times, winning the prestigious tournament twice — in 2008 and 2010. Alcaraz has already equaled this count in just five appearances and remains undefeated in Wimbledon finals, having defeated Novak Djokovic in back-to-back championship matches in 2023 and 2024.
While Nadal concluded his Wimbledon career with a 58–12 record (an 83% win rate), it was statistically his least successful Grand Slam. In contrast, Wimbledon is Alcaraz’s most dominant major to date, boasting a 92.3% win rate and is riding a 20-match winning streak at the tournament.
However, Alcaraz’s impressive achievements come from a much smaller sample size, and Nadal’s consistency and longevity cannot be ignored. For now, compared to Alcaraz, Nadal’s legacy at Wimbledon remains secure.
Alcaraz is presented with the opportunity to win his third Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 13, potentially surpassing Nadal in total titles at the All England Club. A third title for Carlos Alcaraz could eclipse the legacy of his fellow countryman.
Carlos Alcaraz is set to join the elite company with a third consecutive Wimbledon win
Only ten players have reached three consecutive Wimbledon finals in the Open Era. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is aiming to go a step beyond by becoming just the fifth man to win the title three years in a row. By doing so, he will be joining the elite company of Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.
Alcaraz’s 2025 Wimbledon campaign had a shaky start, being pushed to five sets by Fabio Fognini in the opening round. But since then, he’s found his rhythm, cruising past Oliver Tarvet, Jan-Lennard Struff, Andrey Rublev, Cameron Norrie, and Taylor Fritz while dropping only three sets.
The Spaniard is set to face the winner of the second semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. With back-to-back victories over Djokovic in the last two Wimbledon finals and a current five-match winning streak against the World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz will feel optimistic about his chances for a three-peat.
