Has Carlos Alcaraz already overtaken Rafael Nadal's legacy at Wimbledon? What the numbers say

Carlos Alcaraz clinched a four-set victory over Taylor Fritz on Friday, July 11, securing a spot in his third consecutive Wimbledon final. With a chance to claim his third Wimbledon title at just 22 years old, one cannot help but wonder if Alcaraz has already surpassed Rafael Nadal’s legacy at SW19.

Ad

Over his 23-year career, Nadal competed at Wimbledon 15 times. He reached the final five times, winning the prestigious tournament twice — in 2008 and 2010. Alcaraz has already equaled this count in just five appearances and remains undefeated in Wimbledon finals, having defeated Novak Djokovic in back-to-back championship matches in 2023 and 2024.

While Nadal concluded his Wimbledon career with a 58–12 record (an 83% win rate), it was statistically his least successful Grand Slam. In contrast, Wimbledon is Alcaraz’s most dominant major to date, boasting a 92.3% win rate and is riding a 20-match winning streak at the tournament.

Ad

Trending

However, Alcaraz’s impressive achievements come from a much smaller sample size, and Nadal’s consistency and longevity cannot be ignored. For now, compared to Alcaraz, Nadal’s legacy at Wimbledon remains secure.

Alcaraz is presented with the opportunity to win his third Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 13, potentially surpassing Nadal in total titles at the All England Club. A third title for Carlos Alcaraz could eclipse the legacy of his fellow countryman.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz is set to join the elite company with a third consecutive Wimbledon win

Only ten players have reached three consecutive Wimbledon finals in the Open Era. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is aiming to go a step beyond by becoming just the fifth man to win the title three years in a row. By doing so, he will be joining the elite company of Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

Ad

Alcaraz’s 2025 Wimbledon campaign had a shaky start, being pushed to five sets by Fabio Fognini in the opening round. But since then, he’s found his rhythm, cruising past Oliver Tarvet, Jan-Lennard Struff, Andrey Rublev, Cameron Norrie, and Taylor Fritz while dropping only three sets.

The Spaniard is set to face the winner of the second semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. With back-to-back victories over Djokovic in the last two Wimbledon finals and a current five-match winning streak against the World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz will feel optimistic about his chances for a three-peat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here