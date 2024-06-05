Has Stefanos Tsitsipas hit his ceiling? Will Greek ever win a Grand Slam in the Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner era

A familiar foe in Carlos Alcaraz ended Stefanos Tsitsipas' French Open journey at the quarterfinal stage. The Greek star was one of the favourites going into this year's Roland Garros, however, his story of 'so close yet so far' continued at the Grand Slam stage.

Tsitsipas had been touted as 'one for the future' from early on in his career. The Greek won the ATP NextGen tournament in 2018 beating Alex de Minaur in four sets. He has also held the World No. 1 position in the junior circuit. However, a step up to the main tour has been a step too far for the 25-year-old so far.

With young blood in Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set to dominate the men's tour for years to come, Tsitsipas might be running out of time to claim his Grand Slam glory.

Men's tennis is set for the Carlos Alcaraz - Jannik Sinner era

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have claimed the throne of the future of men's tennis. Both the young stars have already got a Grand Slam title to their name and have developed a habit of going deep in Majors. With Alcaraz just 20 and Sinner 22, the duo are set to rule the men's tour for more than a decade.

Jannik Sinner recently became the World No. 1 in the ATP rankings, while Alcaraz has already held that position in his young career so far. Another thing common between the duo is their constant tussles against Stefanos Tsitispas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has lost all six matches against Carlos Alcaraz

Tsitsipas has had the better of Jannik Sinner in their matches so far, winning 6 of their 9 encounter. However, his record against Alcaraz is poor as he is yet to beat the Spaniard in 6 attempts.

With Novak Djokovic at the business end of his career, the stage is set for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to take over the mantle from the Serbian. The duo have shown no signs of slowing down and that could be a warning sign for Stefanos Tsitsipas and his goal to be a Grand Slam champion.

Is Stefanos Tsitsipas running out of time to become a Grand Slam champion?

Despite making two Grand Slam finals, Tsitsipas is yet to win a Major in his career. The Greek superstar has been inconsistent with his form in big tournaments and often struggled in the final stages of Grand Slams.

The 25-year-old reached the final of the French Open in 2021 and had two sets to love lead, before losing to Novak Djokovic 6–7(6), 2–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4. He lost again to Djokovic at the Australian Open final in 2023, this time in straight sets 6–3, 7–6(4), 7–6(5) to continue his Grand Slam drought.

Compared to the players in his generation, Tsitsipas has been left lagging in the Grand Slam count. Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem have managed to win a Major despite their limitations while the Greek star has struggled.

However, it is not all gloomy for Tsitsipas as he has time on his side. Still only 25, the Greek could draw inspiration from Stan Wawrinka, who won his first Grand Slam title at the age of 29. The Swiss went on to win three Majors in all, in the era dominated by the 'Big Three'. Similarly, Tsitsipas could follow in the footsteps of Wawrinka and aim to make a space for himself in the Sinner-Alcaraz era.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will have to massively improve his form if he is to challenge for a Grand Slam title this year. With two of his most successful Grand Slams, the Australian Open and the French Open done, the focus now shifts to the Wimbledon and the US Open.

Tsitsipas has an abysmal record at both the Majors and is yet to reach the quarterfinals in either of the event. The 25-year-old will have to drastically improve his form and mentality to stand a chance of competing against Alcaraz and Sinner.

Despite his odd brilliance, Tsitispas is yet to turn his immense potential into Grand Slam titles. The Greek star will be hopeful of winning Grand Slam titles before the time runs out in his career, and he is left wondering what could have been.