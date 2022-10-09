"Haven't cried over tennis in a while but here we are oh f**k this s**t" - Tennis world reacts to Iga Swiatek falling to Barbora Krejcikova in Ostrava Open final

Iga Swiatek fell to an unexpected loss in the final of the 2022 Ostrava Open, losing to last year's French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in a three-set thriller. Although the World No. 1 did her best to prevent defeat, saving five championship points with shots of exquisite quality, Krejcikova held her nerves to take home the trophy with a 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 comeback win.
The loss marked the Pole's second ever loss in a WTA final, putting to an end the streak of 10 consecutive finals she has won over the last couple of years. Prior to losing the second set against the Czech, Swiatek had also won 21 consecutive sets in tour-level finals.
The tennis world was caught in disbelief after the three-time Grand Slam champion's loss, with journalists and former players taking to social media to register their shock. At the same time, they were unanimously in praise of the fans in Ostrava, with many claiming that it was the best atmosphere at a non-Grand Slam tournament this season without a doubt.
"Non major atmosphere of the year in Ostrava!!!" former tennis player Pam Shriver tweeted. "What a final! Krejcikova, Swiatek, take a bow."
"Barbora Krejcikova does what had been impossible this year: outplay #1 Iga Swiatek in a final. In an incredible battle, Krejcikova needs six championship points to win WTA 500 Ostrava!!! 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3. Best final of the year, surely," journalist Ben Rothenberg tweeted.
"It’s not everyday Iga Swiatek loses a final. Fantastic couple of weeks for Krejcikova, who looks healthy and back to her very best," journalist Jose Morgado tweeted.
Meanwhile, tennis fans were heartbroken for the 21-year-old, considering she lost in front of several Polish fans who had made the short trip to nearby Ostrava. One fan noted that it had been too long since they broke down crying after a Swiatek match, commenting:
"I haven't cried over tennis in a while but now here we are oh f**k this s**t."
Another fan was proud of Iga Swiatek despite the result, hailing the World No. 1 for putting in a solid performance even though she had been struggling with illness all week.
"I’m so so proud of iga, it makes me so upset seeing her cry because she fought incredibly hard this week despite illness like she took those only playing boring matches/finals claims personally and still gave it her all."
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Iga Swiatek in action next at the San Diego Open
Following her loss in the final of the 2022 Ostrava Open, Iga Swiatek will be in action next in the San Diego Open, where she is the top seed. After receiving a bye in the first round, the World No. 1 will take on either Elena Rybakina or Garbine Muguruza in the second fixture.
Sixth seed Coco Gauff is the expected quarterfinal opponent, while eighth seed Daria Kasatkina is likely to face her in the semifinals. From the bottom half of the draw, second seed Paula Badosa remains the favorite to reach the summit clash.