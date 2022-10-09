"Haven't cried over tennis in a while but here we are oh f**k this s**t" - Tennis world reacts to Iga Swiatek falling to Barbora Krejcikova in Ostrava Open final

Iga Swiatek fell to an unexpected loss in the final of the 2022 Ostrava Open, losing to last year's French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in a three-set thriller. Although the World No. 1 did her best to prevent defeat, saving five championship points with shots of exquisite quality, Krejcikova held her nerves to take home the trophy with a 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 comeback win.

The loss marked the Pole's second ever loss in a WTA final, putting to an end the streak of 10 consecutive finals she has won over the last couple of years. Prior to losing the second set against the Czech, Swiatek had also won 21 consecutive sets in tour-level finals.

The tennis world was caught in disbelief after the three-time Grand Slam champion's loss, with journalists and former players taking to social media to register their shock. At the same time, they were unanimously in praise of the fans in Ostrava, with many claiming that it was the best atmosphere at a non-Grand Slam tournament this season without a doubt.

"Non major atmosphere of the year in Ostrava!!!" former tennis player Pam Shriver tweeted. "What a final! Krejcikova, Swiatek, take a bow."

"Barbora Krejcikova does what had been impossible this year: outplay #1 Iga Swiatek in a final. In an incredible battle, Krejcikova needs six championship points to win WTA 500 Ostrava!!! 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3. Best final of the year, surely," journalist Ben Rothenberg tweeted.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Barbora Krejcikova does what had been impossible this year: outplay #1 Iga Swiatek in a final.



In an incredible battle, Krejcikova needs six championship points to win WTA 500 Ostrava!!!



5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3



Best final of the year, surely. Barbora Krejcikova does what had been impossible this year: outplay #1 Iga Swiatek in a final.In an incredible battle, Krejcikova needs six championship points to win WTA 500 Ostrava!!!5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3Best final of the year, surely.

"It’s not everyday Iga Swiatek loses a final. Fantastic couple of weeks for Krejcikova, who looks healthy and back to her very best," journalist Jose Morgado tweeted.

José Morgado @josemorgado wta @WTA







#OstravaOpen BARBORA WINS OSTRAVA!!! @BKrejcikova comes from a set down to defeat World No.1 Swiatek 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 to win back-to-back titles on the Hologic WTA Tour BARBORA WINS OSTRAVA!!!🇨🇿 @BKrejcikova comes from a set down to defeat World No.1 Swiatek 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 to win back-to-back titles on the Hologic WTA Tour 🏆#OstravaOpen https://t.co/Lvw9zrLCXk It’s not everyday Iga Swiatek loses a final. Fantastic couple of weeks for Krejcikova, who looks healthy and back to her very best. twitter.com/wta/status/157… It’s not everyday Iga Swiatek loses a final. Fantastic couple of weeks for Krejcikova, who looks healthy and back to her very best. twitter.com/wta/status/157…

Meanwhile, tennis fans were heartbroken for the 21-year-old, considering she lost in front of several Polish fans who had made the short trip to nearby Ostrava. One fan noted that it had been too long since they broke down crying after a Swiatek match, commenting:

"I haven't cried over tennis in a while but now here we are oh f**k this s**t."

Sarah | Iga Świątek #11InOstrava ❕❕❕ @whomstissarah I haven’t cried over tennis in a while but now here we are oh FVCK THIS SH!T I haven’t cried over tennis in a while but now here we are oh FVCK THIS SH!T😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

amelusia @amisiulek it's weird to be an iga’s fan and cry not from happiness this season it's weird to be an iga’s fan and cry not from happiness this season

Another fan was proud of Iga Swiatek despite the result, hailing the World No. 1 for putting in a solid performance even though she had been struggling with illness all week.

"I’m so so proud of iga, it makes me so upset seeing her cry because she fought incredibly hard this week despite illness like she took those only playing boring matches/finals claims personally and still gave it her all."

nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray naurr but I’m so so proud of iga, it makes me so upset seeing her cry because she fought incredibly hard this week despite illness like she took those only playing boring matches/finals claims personally and still gave it her all naurr but I’m so so proud of iga, it makes me so upset seeing her cry because she fought incredibly hard this week despite illness like she took those only playing boring matches/finals claims personally and still gave it her all😭

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Solace Chukwu @TheOddSolace Finally we know what it takes to beat Iga Swiątek in a final. Just a cold, and a former Grand Slam champion playing on home soil and at the peak of her abilities. Haha. Barbora Krejcikova was fantastic all tournament though, and totally earned the win. Finally we know what it takes to beat Iga Swiątek in a final. Just a cold, and a former Grand Slam champion playing on home soil and at the peak of her abilities. Haha. Barbora Krejcikova was fantastic all tournament though, and totally earned the win.

P🏳️‍🌈 @formerpets Hopefully this becomes a rivalry Omg. Iga doesn’t have a rival at this points and Barbie continues this strong run Hopefully this becomes a rivalry Omg. Iga doesn’t have a rival at this points and Barbie continues this strong run

ericka 🌧️ @rubledever sad for iga but the finals winning streak had to end at some point! not losing a final since 2019 is absolutely insane and she is still a very deserving world no 1. so happy for barbie though 🤩 sad for iga but the finals winning streak had to end at some point! not losing a final since 2019 is absolutely insane and she is still a very deserving world no 1. so happy for barbie though 🤩

P🏳️‍🌈 @formerpets after the season she’s had winning multiple majors and 1000s. omg the girlies need to humble her(in a goof way). No one should win so much. Not Iga getting used to winning so much that she’s crying for not winning a 500after the season she’s had winning multiple majors and 1000s. omg the girlies need to humble her(in a goof way). No one should win so much. Not Iga getting used to winning so much that she’s crying for not winning a 500 😭😭😭😭 after the season she’s had winning multiple majors and 1000s. omg the girlies need to humble her(in a goof way). No one should win so much.

23 | ugonwa @RENAWlLLlAMS not the haters acting like we thought iga was never gonna lose a final, please be for real not the haters acting like we thought iga was never gonna lose a final, please be for real 😭

marxist-keninist @tennisywilliams anyway yeah, krejcikova is one of the few top players with elite nerve and mental strength. players have had quite a few winnable matches v iga in recent months but not many are able to fully take their chances like barbi can anyway yeah, krejcikova is one of the few top players with elite nerve and mental strength. players have had quite a few winnable matches v iga in recent months but not many are able to fully take their chances like barbi can

TomTom @TomToTheTom Iga wanting to win a 500 that badly given what she already has achieved is something a lot of players can learn from, that unrelenting desire to win is why she’s so much better than the rest of the tour right now Iga wanting to win a 500 that badly given what she already has achieved is something a lot of players can learn from, that unrelenting desire to win is why she’s so much better than the rest of the tour right now

Earl in Accounting @HumpA_55 This why Iga is HER tho cuz why was she crying like that after she already won every damn thing this year??? Like girl be calm! But hating to lose like that is what separates the best This why Iga is HER tho cuz why was she crying like that after she already won every damn thing this year??? Like girl be calm! But hating to lose like that is what separates the best

Iga Swiatek in action next at the San Diego Open

2020 French Open - Day Fourteen

Following her loss in the final of the 2022 Ostrava Open, Iga Swiatek will be in action next in the San Diego Open, where she is the top seed. After receiving a bye in the first round, the World No. 1 will take on either Elena Rybakina or Garbine Muguruza in the second fixture.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff is the expected quarterfinal opponent, while eighth seed Daria Kasatkina is likely to face her in the semifinals. From the bottom half of the draw, second seed Paula Badosa remains the favorite to reach the summit clash.

Poll : 0 votes