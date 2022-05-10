"Having both of us and all the other best players in the world is great" - Novak Djokovic on playing a Grand Slam alongside Rafael Nadal after a year

Novak Djokovic is gearing up to play his first Grand Slam of the year in Paris after missing out on the Australian Open. The 2022 edition of the French Open will witness the Serb and his arch-rival Rafael Nadal in action together at a Major tournament after almost a year.

Nadal and Djokovic played out an epic semifinal at Roland Garros last year but have not been present together at any of the three Slams since.

The Spaniard withdrew from last year's Wimbledon and US Open while Djokovic missed the 2022 Australian Open in unprecedented fashion following his vaccine and visa controversy.

During his press conference ahead of the Italian Open, the Serb asserted that both fans and organizers wanted the best players to be part of the biggest tournaments.

"Well, I think the tennis fans and the biggest tournaments in sport always want to have the best players in the world participating. I think from that point of view there is significance to that," he said.

Also Check Out :-Italian Open 2022 Results

The Serb pointed out that Roger Federer would be the only big name missing from Roland Garros.

"Grand Slams are the ones that are historically always counted the most, of course. So having both of us and all the other best players in the world is great. Probably Roger is the only one from the big names that is missing," he said.

"It's always a big blow for the tournament if you don't have one of the biggest names in the sport, but it's always beneficial if you do. I guess it's logical," he added.

"I think I'm in the right direction" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic feels he is playing high-quality tennis right now

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic opined that he was getting "closer to the desired level every week."

"Well, I think it's closer to the desired level every week. In Madrid, even though I lost in semifinals, I still think I played really good tennis," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 stated that he recovered well following his grueling semi-final encounter against Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid, which was a positive sign ahead of the French Open.

"Felt physically hundred percent, even after almost three-and-a-half-hour battle against Alcaraz," he said. "I recovered well the next day, was ready to go. That's a positive and encouraging factor prior to Rome and also, of course, the big goal which is Paris."

"I think I'm in the right direction. I know I can always play better, and I know that I'm very self-critical on the court. At the same time, realistically looking, I think the tennis, quality of tennis, level of tennis, is really high now."

The Serb also spoke about his goals this week in Rome as well as in the build-up to Roland Garros.

"Hopefully, I can maintain that level throughout this week and build, go deep in this tournament hopefully - that's the goal - and come to Paris well-prepared," he said.

Novak Djokovic will take on Aslan Kartsev in his opening match at the Italian Open on Tuesday.

Also Check Out:-French Open 2022

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala