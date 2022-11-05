"He can enjoy his new baby and get through the next couple of months, get ready for Australia" - Jimmy Connors on why Rafael Nadal's fatherhood has come at an ideal time

Jimmy Connors feels Rafael Nadal's fatherhood has come at the best of times for the Spaniard. The American tennis great suggested that while Nadal being at the deep end of his career certainly helps him in this regard, his son being born at this stage of the tennis season also helps him greatly as he can see through this crucial early phase with his son before preparing for the 2023 season.

The Spanish great and his wife Maria Francisca Perello became parents to Rafael Nadal Perello on October 8, 2022. Connors feels that the 36-year-old's tendency to play much lesser tennis towards the end of the season will help him this season, as he can spend more time with his newborn baby before starting preparations for the 2023 Australian Open.

Connors opened up about his own experience with fatherhood and Nadal's specific situation in that regard, during a recent episode of the 'Advantage Connors' podcast.

"He's a little bit older and at the end of the year like now, things really worked out well for him," Jimmy Connors said in a chat with his son Brett Connors. "He doesn't really play that much at the end of the year anyway. So he can enjoy his new baby and get through the next couple of months, get ready for Australia or whatever his next event is."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion played in this week's Paris Masters after a nearly two-month layoff and will play in next week's ATP Finals as well. He will then end his season with a short exhibition tour in South America.

Speaking further on the matter, Connors said that parenthood completely changes the dynamic of a tennis player's career as they need to manage personal responsibilities along with the demands of the professional tour. While it is a challenge, it can be handled, believes Connors, and feels someone like Nadal can certainly make it happen.

"It's an adjustment. I'm not saying it cannot be done because it can. It can be handled," Connors said.

"The adjustment that he'll make if he wants to continue working, he's a worker anyway, so he'll figure it out if he wants to continue playing," he added.

"He's got a lot of his career behind him, I was just 26" - Jimmy Connors compares his experience of fatherhood with Rafael Nadal's

Jimmy Connors also feels that Rafael Nadal being a lot older and approaching the twilight of his career is another factor that will work in his favor going forward, when it comes to fatherhood. The 109-time title winner reflected on his own experience soon after becoming a father at the age of 26, highlighting all the different factors he had to consider when simultaneously managing his career and personal responsibilities.

While the Spaniard will also have to strive hard to strike a balance, he will not have to do so for many years, opined Connors.

"Rafa is a lot older and he's got a lot of his career behind him. I was just waiting for my next run to happen at 26. It took me a couple of years to really figure it out and get that balance of how many weeks should I go away. Then when I was at home, how many weeks should I stay home? Do I practice or do I just get away and spend time with the family?" Connors said on the same.

Nadal lost in his opening match at the Paris Masters and his lack of match time played a role in his struggles. He will now compete in the ATP Finals, his final chance to leapfrog Carlos Alcaraz and clinch the world No. 1 ranking at the end of the season.

