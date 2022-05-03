"He has a brutal charisma, a way of playing that engages, that creates fans" - Feliciano Lopez on Carlos Alcaraz 

The Madrid Open - part of the ATP Masters 1000 series - is a tournament that attracts some of the biggest names in the world of tennis.

The 20th edition of the event that is currently underway is no different. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be competing together for the first time since the 2021 French Open. Sharing the limelight with the legendary duo will be teen star Carlos Alcaraz.

The 18-year-old has been in stupendous form this season, having registered title wins in Rio, Miami and Barcelona.

Feliciano Lopez, who is now the tournament director of the Madrid Open, shared his thoughts about Carlos Alcaraz during the course of an interview with Spanish newspaper ABC.

"I really enjoy watching Alcaraz play. He has a brutal charisma, a way of playing that engages, that creates fans. And, furthermore, he is trained by a very good friend of mine, Juan Carlos Ferrero, with whom I have experienced many things since I was twelve years old. He has generated a lot of illusion," Lopez said.

"Sometimes we are not aware of how difficult it is for such young boys to withstand all that pressure and expectations" - Feliciano Lopez on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz during his match with Nadal in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open

During the interview, Lopez also reflected on how tough it is for youngsters like Alcaraz to cope with pressure and expectations.

"Last year he had that debut against Rafa on his birthday. A very difficult day," he said. "Sometimes we are not aware of how difficult it is for such young boys to withstand all that pressure and expectations. I love seeing young people succeed."

Alcaraz faced Nadal for the first time in a Round-of-32 clash at the Madrid Open last year. The youngster, who received a wildcard, was beaten comprehensively by his senior countryman. It also happened to be Alcaraz's birthday (May 5).

In their second meeting in the semifinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Open, Alcaraz put up a much better showing. The teenager pushed his illustrious opponent all the way before going down 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The young star, who was ranked World No. 120 at the same venue last year, broke into the top 10 after winning the Barcelona Open in April.

ROLEX @ROLEX #bcnopenbs #Perpetual Congratulations @alcarazcarlos03 on winning the @bcnopenbs tournament in Barcelona, and breaking into the top 10 at age 18. We are proud to witness your exciting career. #RolexFamily Congratulations @alcarazcarlos03 on winning the @bcnopenbs tournament in Barcelona, and breaking into the top 10 at age 18. We are proud to witness your exciting career. #RolexFamily #bcnopenbs #Perpetual https://t.co/HhmuCsCN2u

Alcaraz and Nadal are on a collision course to meet in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, which would interestingly be played on Alcaraz's birthday once again.

