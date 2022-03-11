"He knows that he was wrong and he recognized that very early" - Rafael Nadal on Alexander Zverev's apology for lashing out at chair umpire

Rafael Nadal is all set to begin his quest for a fourth title at Indian Wells. Riding on the back of his best start to a season, the 35-year-old remains unbeaten in 2022 and has already lifted three titles.

But despite all his on-court success, Nadal has always maintained the need to be a good human being and has showcased exemplary on-court behavior throughout his career. Prior to his campaign in the California desert, the Spaniard shared his take on Alexander Zverev's apology for lashing out at the chair umpire in Acapulco last month.

Rafael Nadal first spoke of the good relationship he shares with the German and revealed that they practise together often.

“I have a good relationship with Sascha, I like him, I practice with him very often, so I wish him all the very best," he said.

The 35-year-old believes that it is important for an individual to realize when he has committed an ethical error. He was pleased with the fact that Zverev recognized his mistake very early on and termed it "positive."

"He knows that he was wrong and he recognized that very early and that’s a positive thing,” Nadal said.

But at the same time, the southpaw also expressed the need for restraint on the court. Instead of singling out Zverev's violations, Nadal spoke in a generalized manner about the misconduct that has taken place over the last couple of months.

“On the other hand, if we are not able to control this type of attitude on court, not just this one instance in particular, there has been other stuff going on in the last couple months," he noted.

The 2022 Australian Open champion stressed the need to impose stronger penalties for misconduct. He also spoke about setting a positive example for kids who take up the sport.

“If we are not able to penalize these types of attitudes in a little stronger way, then we as players will feel stronger and stronger all the time," Nadal explained. “In this sport, we have to be a positive example, especially for the kids.”

Rafael Nadal to take on Sebastian Korda in his opening match at Indian Wells 2022

Rafael Nadal at a press conference ahead of the start of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Seeded fourth in this year's edition of Indian Wells, Rafael Nadal had the luxury of a bye in the first round. In the round of 64, the Spaniard is set to take on Sebastian Korda. The American took out one half of the 2022 Australian Open doubles champions, Thanasi Kokkinakis, in straight sets in the round of 128.

Nadal, the only multi-time Indian Wells champion in this year's draw, labeled the tournament as one of his favorites. Staying at tournament owner and billionaire Larry Ellison’s private resort, Porcupine Creek Golf Club, the Spaniard has been relaxing and playing some golf ahead of his campaign in the desert. He intends to gradually intensify his practice sessions as his match draws nearer.

“As everyone knows this is one of my favorite tournaments,” Nadal said. "I have been practicing, playing some golf, enjoying the good weather here and trying to be ready for the tournament. I have been trying to be calm, but I am increasing the practice.”

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala