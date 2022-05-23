"He has nerves of steel, anything is possible for him this year" - Tamira Paszek on Carlos Alcaraz

Two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist Tamira Paszek believes that the sky is the limit for Carlos Alcaraz this season and that the teenager is ready to mount a serious challenge at one of the Slams.

Paszek joined Chris Bowers on the latest episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, where the latter opined that the 19-year-old could be ready to win a Slam much like Rafael Nadal did in his teens.

The Austrian, too, suggested the same, highlighting how the teenager has performed well in important tournaments.

"Who knows maybe he (Carlos Alcaraz) is," Paszek said. "I mean to me he really looks like he has nerves of steel and the way he has been playing and the way he has been performing in big tournaments, the biggest ones on tour, in finals was, yeah, I’m at a loss of words! So I do believe that anything is possible for him this year."

Nadal won his first Major at the 2005 French Open, days after turning 19. Carlos Alcaraz turned 19 a couple of weeks ago and heads into this year's edition as one of the top favorites alongside the Mallorcan and Novak Djokovic.

Paszek was then asked to compare the current version of Alcaraz to the 19-year-old Nadal. She avoided answering the question directly but heaped praise on Alcaraz's clay and hardcourt prowess.

"First of all, how ironic that they’re both from Spain! (laughs) I do believe that he has the ability to do really, really well, especially on clay but also on hardcourts and looking into this year’s Roland Garros, I think he has big chances yes," Paszek said.

"It’s just pure bliss watching Carlos Alcaraz" - Tamira Paszek

During the podcast, Tamira Paszek explained how Carlos Alcaraz displays maturity well beyond his years, highlighting his rapid ascent to the upper echelons of men's tennis.

She agreed with a statement made by Bowers regarding Alcaraz having an immense amount of hunger and passion. The 31-year-old further lavished praise on the teenager's sliding ability, movement, and fighting spirit.

"I have been watching a lot of his matches lately and it’s just pure bliss watching him, I mean he’s not a kid anymore obviously but just turned 19," said the Austrian. "His rise to the top of the tennis level has been just outstanding and happened so quickly, but it’s just beautiful to see the fire in his eyes as you just mentioned and the pleasure he has being on court, the fighting spirit, the sliding ability, the movement on court, it’s just, yeah, outstanding."

