He’s just so impressive, not only his game but his movement, his attitude and the way he carries himself: Jill Craybas on Carlos Alcaraz

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has impressed many people with not just his game, but also the way he plays and conducts himself on the court. A former Top-40 player on the WTA tour, Jill Craybas is one such admirer of Alcaraz's game and is particularly impressed with his attitude.

Still just 19 years old, the World No. 6 is already being considered among the favorites to win the French Open after his incredible run of form this year.

Speaking on a podcast episode for the Tennis Channel, Crybas highlighted elements of Alcaraz's game and his personality that she likes the most, and credited his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for the role he has played in Alcaraz's development.

"Look, he’s just so impressive, from so many aspects, not only his game, but his movement, his attitude for someone that’s so young, only 19 years old, and the way he carries himself and handles himself out there," Craybas said of the teenager.

"I mean huge credit obviously to his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. I think Ferrero has a huge impact on him, who brings that calmness and positive energy," she said further.

Carlos Alcaraz was always expected to make it big, ever since he debuted on the ATP tour. However, those expectations went to another level altogether after he won two Masters 1000 titles in no time, beating Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the process.

While Alcaraz is expected to continue his momentum and clinch the French Open title, Craybas believes it is easier said than done.

"But I think, you know, all of a sudden Alcaraz goes and wins Miami, goes and wins Madrid and all of a sudden all this expectation is on his shoulders and now all of us are talking about how we’re now expecting (him) to win Roland Garros, well it's not that easy right," she expressed.

The youngster has already faced a major challenge at Roland Garros, winning an epic five-set clash in the second round against compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas after saving a match point.

A former World No. 39 on the WTA tour, Craybas feels it was a good test for the 19-year-old, who has the fitness to recover quickly from such matches. She opined that such challenges will only help Alcaraz, who she termed 'spectacular.'

"I think the fact that he got through that match, I think it’ll only help him going forward, obviously, it was a grueling physical match, I think he has the physicality to recover quickly from that and so it all, I think is good sometimes when you’ve had those tough matches going forward," Craybas explained.

He indeed recovered well from that match. In his third-round clash with Sebastian Korda, he looked sharper and more focused, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

"I didn't expect to get great support in Paris" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz greets fans at the 2022 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has already won many fans due to his exciting game and ability to produce stunning shots and rallies. Fans always love to see an upcoming talent challenging the biggest names in the sport, and Alcaraz's recent exploits have certainly drawn more fanfare towards him.

In an on-court interview after his match against Korda, Alcaraz expressed his surprise at the amount of support he is getting at Roland Garros.

"I didn't expect to get a great support here in Paris. I think it was great for me to have a lot of people supporting me here in Paris, many Spanish and French supporters, and people from around the world. I'm so happy with that," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to face either Nadal or Djokovic in the semifinals if he reaches that stage, and might get a lot of crowd support even when playing against one of the all-time greats.

The Spaniard faces Karen Khachanov next on Sunday in a fourth-round match.

