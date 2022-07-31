"Head says it will be a second round exit, my heart says she wins it all" - Tennis fans predict Serena Williams' performance at 2022 US Open

The countdown to Serena Williams' comeback at her home Grand Slam - the US Open - has well and truly begun, with less than a month to go for the Grand Slam tournament in New York City. Tennis fans recently took to social media to voice their predictions for the 23-time Grand Slam champion's performance at the 2022 US Open.

Unlike Wimbledon, Williams will enter the US Open with some singles match practice under her belt. She played just two doubles matches ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, which was her first singles tournament in over a year. However, the American is set to play the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Cincinnati Open ahead of the upcoming US Open.

Serena Williams last played in the New York Major tournament in 2020 and reached the semifinals of the event. She last won the title back in 2014.

As she prepares for the 2022 edition, fans expressed a wide range of opinions about her eventual outcome at the US Open. Responding to a tweet by Tennis Podcast asking fans to predict Williams' performance, one fan predicted an exit as early as the second-round for the six-time champion, but hopes to see her win the title.

"Hard to say without seeing the draw. My head says it will be a second round exit, my heart says she wins it all," said a post on Twitter.

Patrick Lynch @PatrickLynchATL @TennisPodcast Hard to say without seeing the draw. My head says it will be a second round exit, my heart says she wins it all

There was heavy speculation about Williams' retirement in the aftermath of her first-round loss at Wimbledon. But the 40-year-old great quashed all rumors and speculation by announcing a packed schedule in the build-up to the US Open. Williams is chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, which will take her level with Margaret Court, who set the record 49 years ago.

Williams recently dropped out of the WTA rankings and will likely be unseeded at the US Open. While she is not one of the favorites 'on paper' to win the title due to her lack of match time this season and her form, many believe it would be extremely premature to rule her out of contention to win the 2022 US Open.

"I would love to see Serena go out like Sampras, somehow winning one last major before retiring. Maybe she’s not at her peak, but she’s shown through the years that she knows how to fight through that. I don’t know what to expect but I hope to see her win the title," another fan expressed.

Scott Huddleston @thescotthudd @TennisPodcast I would love to see Serena go out like Sampras, somehow winning one last major before retiring. Maybe she's not at her peak, but she's shown through the years that she knows how to fight through that. I don't know what to expect but I hope to see her win the title.

Here are some more predictions from tennis fans on Serena Williams' performance at the 2022 US Open:

samson mfor @MforSamson @TennisPodcast Win her 24th it's either she wins or she fights like the goat. Any ways all the best to her.

77UnforcedErrors @paapadwala17

77UnforcedErrors @paapadwala17 @TennisPodcast Will steal the show!! She is box office gold!

Denise @DeniseCasalino @TennisPodcast First round. Unless she's been in the gym and makes a difference at the hard courts she's playing in to prep. So much talent and fitness deep in the ranks. Hard to keep up.

GP3 @glynjamin3 @TennisPodcast make us all proud by showing up and playing because she wants to, not because she has to. :)

snooglesilky @snooglesilky @TennisPodcast Have a really rough first round draw, win a very close match, and then go on a roll and get her rhythm and confidence back…..all the way to the semis

Serena Williams practices with Venus Williams in Washington DC

Top Seed Open - Day 4

During a surprise visit to the Citi Open grounds in Washington DC, Serena Williams made her way to the practice courts for a training session with her older sister Venus Williams. Venus will make her singles comeback at the Citi Open this week and begins her campaign on Monday.

Serena Williams last played at the National Bank Open back in 2019. She reached the finals on that occasion, where she was forced to retire midway through the first set against Bianca Andreescu due to an injury.

She went on to face Andreescu in the US Open final as well that year, which the Canadian won to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title. Since her US Open title win in 2014, Williams has lost two finals in New York (in 2018 and 2019).

