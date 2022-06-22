"Her legacy is beyond cemented but she continues to write new chapters, greatness personified" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams rolling back the years with comeback win at Eastbourne

Serena Williams' return to the WTA tour got off to a dream start as the 23-time Grand Slam champion marked her comeback with a victory at the 2022 Eastbourne International.

Playing alongside Ons Jabeur in the doubles category, the American-Tunisian pair defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-3 (13-11) in their opener. Williams looked quite rusty in the first set, and combined with the fact that Jabeur is more attuned to playing singles, the duo looked set for an early exit.

But once the former World No. 1 found her groove and the World No. 3 adjusted to the demands of doubles, Williams and Jabeur looked mighty impressive, especially in the closing stages of the game.

At several points, the 40-year-old turned back the clock with vintage volleys that served to remind fans once more of what made her the phenomenon that she was. The Tunisian, who pulled out some ridiculous shots of her own, enjoyed the contest just as much as the spectators, and was spotted with a huge smile across her face throughout the match.

Tennis fans on social media were just as glad to see Serena Williams triumph on her comeback, throwing one superlative after another to describe the emotions they felt at watching a legend of the game still dominating the court.

More than once, Williams was hailed as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), while others credited the American for reminding them once more about how fun tennis can be. Several Twitter users also praised the 40-year-old and Jabeur for delivering one of the best doubles matches of the year.

"Surreal to see Serena Williams back on a competitive match court again today. Had been nearly 365 days since the Wimbledon 1R 2021. Her legacy is beyond cemented, but she continues to write new chapters. Greatness personified," one fan tweeted.

Ashlee Woods ✨ @ashleemwoods Serena Williams is 40 years old and still taking the girlies to school. We love to see it Serena Williams is 40 years old and still taking the girlies to school. We love to see it

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Did not expect this to be such a nailbiter!



Serena Williams wins in her first match in a year, teaming with Ons Jabeur to beat Bouzkova/Sorribes Tormo.



13-11 in the super tiebreak. Did not expect this to be such a nailbiter!Serena Williams wins in her first match in a year, teaming with Ons Jabeur to beat Bouzkova/Sorribes Tormo.13-11 in the super tiebreak.

"Serena and Ons single-handedly putting the WTA back in the map, love to see it. Everyone was just excited to see some Serena magic again. We’ve missed it," another fan tweeted.

Gannon @Gantheman11 @WTA @serenawilliams Serena and Ons single-handedly putting the wta back in the map, love to see it. Everyone was just excited to see some Serena magic again. We’ve missed it @WTA @serenawilliams Serena and Ons single-handedly putting the wta back in the map, love to see it. Everyone was just excited to see some Serena magic again. We’ve missed it

Mpumz N. @MpumzN You can never count Serena Williams out. NEVER. You can never count Serena Williams out. NEVER.

H¥BRID @its_thriller Omo Serena Williams!! Clearly the best player on the court today!!! Big up Jabeur too…those demonic Dropshots 🤣🤣 Omo Serena Williams!! Clearly the best player on the court today!!! Big up Jabeur too…those demonic Dropshots 🤣🤣

"This is what tennis needed! So much fun! I had forgotten how fun tennis is," one account wrote.

Mil🇨🇱 @IzaackMilan @WTA @serenawilliams @Ons_Jabeur This is what tennis needed! So much fun! I had forgotten how fun tennis is. @WTA @serenawilliams @Ons_Jabeur This is what tennis needed! So much fun! I had forgotten how fun tennis is.

tonio @ANTONIOEESPARZA @WTA @serenawilliams I forgot how fun it was watching Serena play tennis. @WTA @serenawilliams I forgot how fun it was watching Serena play tennis.

Alex | Tennis 🎾 @Alex_Boroch Serena Williams, at 40, not having played a competitive match in a year, just carried a whole doubles match. What a legend. Serena Williams, at 40, not having played a competitive match in a year, just carried a whole doubles match. What a legend.

"Imagine being a fan of a legend for your whole life & end up years later teaming up together. Ons has been constantly talking about how it feels unreal for her that she’ll play with Serena Williams. Today she became only the 6th woman to share the court with her. One for history," another user posted.

Rayane Moussallem @RioMoussallem Imagine being a fan of a legend for your whole life & end up years later teaming up together. Ons has been constantly talking about how it feels unreal for her that she’ll play with Serena Williams. Today she became only the 6th woman to share the court with her. One for history. Imagine being a fan of a legend for your whole life & end up years later teaming up together. Ons has been constantly talking about how it feels unreal for her that she’ll play with Serena Williams. Today she became only the 6th woman to share the court with her. One for history. https://t.co/pDp5Hdab6m

Aaron #22InParis #24InLondon @RafaRenaIN The fact that Serena Williams served better in her first match back in a year than Halep at her peak isn’t talked about enough The fact that Serena Williams served better in her first match back in a year than Halep at her peak isn’t talked about enough

Venus Williams Fandom @QueenVee_Fandom This isn’t the Serena Williams we were used to - yes we admit that but im just happy she has the motivation to give it one last crack of the whip! Her love of the game is evident! Titles or no more titles, she is a joy to have in this sport! I wish her all the best This isn’t the Serena Williams we were used to - yes we admit that but im just happy she has the motivation to give it one last crack of the whip! Her love of the game is evident! Titles or no more titles, she is a joy to have in this sport! I wish her all the best

Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur take on Shuko Aoyama and Hao-ching Chan in the quarterfinals

Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur face off against Shuko Aoyama and Hao-ching Chan up next

Following their victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova, Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur will take on the unseeded pairing of Shuko Aoyama and Hao-ching Chan in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Eastbourne International.

The Japanese-Taiwanese duo scored an upset of their own in the opener, defeating fourth seeds Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka in three sets. The winner of the clash is expected to face second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos in the semifinals, while a potential encounter with top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Ena Shibahara looms ahead in the final.

