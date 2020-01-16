Hobart International 2020, Mirza-Kichenok vs King-Mchale: Preview, match schedule and more

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza's first match at the Hobart International this week was yet another example of her class. Having last played at the China Open way back in October 2017, the Indian tennis queen made a return to the circuit 15 months after giving birth to her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Even if there was some rustiness visible in the initial part of her and Nadiia Kichenok's showdown with Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato, the two grew in confidence as the match wore on.

Riding on her array of strong forehands, the six-time Grand Slam champion gave strong signs of her fighting spirit and resilience to even the match. It was a completely one-sided affair in the decider where the two showed tremendous aggression and anticipation skills to finish with a 2-6, 7-6(6), 10-3 win.

After such a confidence-boosting victory, Mirza and Kichenok would be gunning to continue their run at this WTA International event. Up next for them is the All-American pair of Vania King and Christina McHale.

Christina McHale

King has been a two-time Grand Slam champion in the past and certainly knows a thing or two about playing freely under pressure. Her vast experience came in handy in her partnership with McHale against the fourth seeds Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Vania King

With the draw opening up following the upset of the top seeds Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan, both Mirza-Kichenok and King-McHale would be fancying their chances of going all the way. Given the context, a highly entertaining and competitive battle is on the cards.

With a resume that has a World No. 1 ranking to show for, Mirza would be looking to summon the champion in her and inspire her partner to get the win as she prepares for the first Slam of the season.

Here's all you need to know about Hobart International 2020

Tournament: Hobart International 2020

Category: WTA International

City: Hobart, Australia

Prize money: $275, 000

Match schedule: Mirza/Kichenok vs King/McHale at 6:30 am IST, on 16 January 2020