Hobart International 2020 final, Sania Mirza/Nadiia Kichenok vs Peng Shuai/Zhang Shuai: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more 

Sania Mirza is well into her comeback journey, having played her first professional match this week after a long gap of over two years. Now a mother of a one-year-old, Mirza has gotten off to a fantastic start in 2020 by reaching the final at the ongoing Hobart International 2020 along with her Ukranian women's doubles partner, Nadiia Kichenok.

The former World No. 1 in doubles and six-time Grand Slam Champion has formed a tremendous partnership with the spirited Kichenok, and the duo took down the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova in the semis.

The start of the match was a little tricky for the Indo-Ukrainian pair, as they were forced on the backfoot quite a few times. But once they escaped from that jam, the second set was a bit of a cakewalk; they ended up winning the match 7-6(3), 6-2.

The Hobart International has served as the perfect warm-up event for Mirza to kick-start her season ahead. With the Australian Open just a couple of days away, Mirza's march to the final here will undoubtedly be a huge confidence-booster.

The duo of Mirza and Kichenok will now clash with the reigning Australian Open 2019 Champions, the all-Chinese duo of Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai. Peng/Zhang are seeded second at the tournament, and they received a walkover after Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Alison Van Uytvanck opted out of the semifinals citing injury issues.

Mirza has shown promising form in the matches so far, and looks well on her way to recovering her vintage self. This is the first time that the Indian has made it to the finals here and given the streak she is currently on, she would be favored to take down the Chinese force with support from Kichenok.

Here is all you need to know about Hobart International 2020

Tournament: 2020 Hobart International

Category: WTA International

Prize Money: US$ 275,000

Venue: Hobart International Tennis Center, Hobart, Tasmania

Dates: 13-18 January 2020

Match Schedule: (2) Peng Shuai/Zhang Shuai v Sania Mirza/Nadiia Kichenok at approx 8:45 am IST on 18 January 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Hobart International 2020 is not being telecast in India.

Hobart International 2020 live stream details

Live Stream will be available on the official WTA website and on Bet365.