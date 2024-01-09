Hobart International 2024 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Elise Mertens vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Quarterfinal spots are up for grabs on Day 3 of the 2024 Hobart International.

Tuesday proved to be a mixed bag for the Grand Slam champions competing here. As 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin cruised to a straight sets win, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens was knocked out by Yuan Yue.

Former top 20 player Martina Trevisan was also sent packing by Viktoriya Tomova. 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria advanced further following Nadia Podoroska's mid-match retirement.

There are still quite a few prominent names left in the draw. On that note, here are the predictions regarding some key matches on Day 3 of the Hobart International:

#1 - Elise Mertens vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Elise Mertens is the top seed at the 2024 Hobart International.

Mertens faced former Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the first round here. She made light work of the American as she scored a 6-2, 6-3 win. Schmiedlova, on the other hand, had to stage a comeback to edge past Camila Osorio 1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5, even saving a match point in the process.

Mertens has fond memories of competing at the Hobart International. She won her maiden singles title here back in 2017 and even defended it successfully the following year.

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly between them. Mertens won their first encounter at the 2019 Australian Open, while Schmiedlova got the upper hand a few months later at the Madrid Open.

Mertens has been a steady presence in the top 30 for more than half a decade now. Schmiedlova, on the other hand, has dropped in and out of the top 100 in the same time. The Belgian's track record tips the scales in her favor.

Predicted winner: Elise Mertens

#2 - Marie Bouzkova vs Yulia Putintseva

Putintseva came through the qualifiers of the Hobart International and then staged a memorable comeback against Elisabetta Cocciretto in the first round. Down 6-0, 3-0, she turned the match on its head to notch up a 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) victory.

Bouzkova's opener against Viktorija Golubic lacked such dramatics as she scored a routine 6-2, 6-4 win. The Czech reached the quarterfinals in singles at last week's ASB Classic, and made it to the title round in doubles.

Putintseva won their previous and only encounter so far at last year's China Open in straight sets. After a whirlwind of an opener, she will be feeling confident of handling whatever comes her way. If Bouzkova doesn't execute her gameplan perfectly, she could be on the receiving end of yet another defeat at the Kazakh's hands.

Predicted winner: Yulia Putintseva

#3 - Emma Navarro vs Magdalena Frech

Emma Navarro is the second seed at the 2024 Hobart International.

Navarro overcame a tough fight by Clara Burel to kick off her Hobart International campaign with a three-set win. Frech had to go through the qualifying rounds, following which she downed Sara Sorribes Tormo in three sets as well.

Navarro has made a great start to the season as she reached the semifinals of last week's ASB Classic. She was knocked out by eventual champion Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Navarro has risen up the WTA rankings over the last few months and a deep run here could help her crack the top 30. Frech, on the other hand, hasn't won consecutive main draw matches since last year's Birmingham Classic in June. As such, the American would be the heavy favorite heading into this contest.

Predicted winner: Emma Navarro

#4 - Zhu Lin vs Caroline Dolehide

Zhu was drawn against Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the Hobart International and bested her 7-5, 6-1. Dolehide eased past Mayar Sherif 6-1, 6-4 to book her place in the second round.

Both competed in Brisbane last week, with Zhu bowing out in the second round and Dolehide failing to make it past the opening hurdle. The two have crossed paths twice on the WTA Tour prior to this.

Dolehide gained the upper hand at the 2022 Guadalajara Open, while Zhu avenged the defeat the following year at the Monterrey Open. Both had their moments to shine last year.

Zhu reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and won her first WTA title, while Dolehide was the runner-up in Guadalajara, a WTA 1000 event. This match could swing either way given their form, but the Chinese has shown a bit more promise of late.

Predicted winner: Zhu Lin