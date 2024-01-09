Hobart International 2024: Sofia Kenin vs Daria Saville preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) (6) Sofia Kenin vs (WC) Daria Saville

Date: January 10, 2024

Tournament: Hobart International 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hobart International Tennis Centre, Hobart, Australia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Match timing: Not before 6.30 pm local time, 7.30 am GMT, 2.30 am ET, 1.00 pm IST

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Sofia Kenin vs Daria Saville preview

Former champion Sofia Kenin will cross swords with local hope Daria Saville in a battle between two wildcards in the Round of 16 of the Hobart International 2024 on Wednesday.

After being hit by a spate of injuries, 2020 Australian Open winner Kenin finally found some semblance of form in the fall last year. She made it to the final of the WTA 500 event in San Diego before finishing as the runner-up to Barbora Krejcikova. The American then followed it up with a run to the semifinals of the WTA 500 event in Guadalajara.

Kenin, however, went on a three-match losing streak after that, which included a loss in her first match at Brisbane last week.

The 25-year-old managed to stop the rot in Hobart on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Greet Minnen. Having lifted the trophy here in 2019, the world No. 38 will be eager to make a deep run at this WTA 250 event.

A pumped-up Daria Saville at the 2024 Brisbane International

Daria Saville, meanwhile, is a former world No. 20, with a title to boot at the Connecticut Open in 2017. Injuries have played a big role in the 29-year-old's ranking plummeting since then, currently placing her at the 195th rung.

An ACL injury saw her sit out the first half of the 2023 season. Saville then had a promising campaign at the WTA 250 event in Hamburg in July, reaching the semifinals. She also made the last eight at the WTA 125 event in Barranquilla.

This year, the Aussie started her home swing with a win over Dayana Yastremska in Brisbane before bowing out to Anastasia Potapova in three sets. At Hobart, Saville had to come back from a set down for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Anna Blinkova on Monday.

Sofia Kenin vs Daria Saville head-to-head

Kenin and Saville have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head remains tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

Sofia Kenin vs Daria Saville odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Sofia Kenin Daria Saville

(Odds will be updated once they release)

Sofia Kenin vs Daria Saville prediction

Sofia Kenin strikes the ball at the 2024 Hobart International.

Both players are known for their quick footwork, intelligent point construction and relentless fighting spirit, making this a contest worth watching. Interestingly, both are looking to climb back to the higher echelons of the sport after their respective injury battles.

Kenin, however, has a slight edge in this encounter given her experience at the highest level of the sport. The American's defense is outstanding and her ability to throw in the occasional dropshot to surprise her opponent makes her a threat. The sixth seed's backhand is also a potent weapon with which she will look to end points.

Although Saville herself has an excellent forehand, it remains to be seen how long she can stay toe-to-toe with her higher-accomplished opponent. Once her unforced errors start mounting, Kenin could run away with the match.

Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in three sets