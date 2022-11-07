Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz emulate Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray by becoming first pair of teens to feature in ATP Top-10 since 2007

Holger Rune registered the biggest win of his career on Sunday, beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to clinch his maiden Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Paris Masters.

With the title win, Rune will also break into the ATP Top-10 for the first time in his career. The Dane will be ranked World No. 10 when the new rankings are released on Monday. As such, the 19-year-old will be the second teenager in the Top-10, with the other member being World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

This is the first time since May 2007 that two teenagers have simultaneously been in the ATP top 10. Interestingly, Rune's legendary opponent from Sunday -- Novak Djokovic -- was one of the two teenagers in the Top-10 during that month, with the other being Andy Murray.

The new ATP top 10 list featuring Rune will look like this:

(1) Carlos Alcaraz (2) Rafael Nadal (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) Casper Ruud (5) Daniil Medvedev (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (7) Andrey Rublev (8) Novak Djokovic (9) Taylor Fritz (10) Holger Rune

The Danish teenager was ranked No. 18 before the Paris Masters, climbing to the spot after finishing runner-up at the Swiss Indoors Open. Winning the title in Paris has now taken Rune to the 10th spot.

Rune began the year ranked outside the Top-100 (No. 103). He has won 39 of his 63 matches this year, claiming almost 3,000 ranking points in that process, to now find himself in the Top-10. In addition to his magnificent Paris Masters win, Rune also pocketed the title in Stockholm a couple of weeks ago, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Holger Rune also becomes the first player to beat five Top-10 players at a regular tour event after beating Novak Djokovic

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Seven

Novak Djokovic was not the only big-name scalp in Holger Rune's books at Paris-Bercy. The 19-year-old also accounted for three-time Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, World No. 9 Andrey Rublev, World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (who retired midway through their match), and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was on a 16-match winning streak.

Rune thus became the first player on record to beat five Top-10 players in a single tour event. He also managed all the victories within five days, making it an even more mind-boggling feat. Interestingly, the Dane faced three match points in his first match in Paris-Bercy. But he held his nerve to oust Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) in a nail-biting three-setter.

