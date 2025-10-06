Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: Shanghai Masters

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $91,93,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview

10th seed Holger Rune of Denmark will take on 32nd seed player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France in the Round of 16 of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, October 7.

Rune's performance in the recent Grand Slams has not been good. He lost in the first round of Wimbledon and then in the second round of the US Open. The 22-year-old beat Sebastian Baez 7-5, 6-4 in the second round in Shanghai. He then overcame Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4 in the third round to set up the clash with Perricard in the Round of 16.

On the other hand, Mpetshi Perricard, the big-serving Frenchman, lost in the first round of both Wimbledon and the US Open. However, he took Taylor Fritz to a pulsating five-setter at Wimbledon. Perricard beat Luca Nardi 6-3, 7-6(4) in the second round and Fritz 6-4, 7-5 in the third to qualify for the Round of 16 in Shanghai.

Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard head-to-head

The two players have clashed with each other twice so far, with each winning a match apiece. Their head-to-head is thus tied at 1-1 at the moment.

Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard odds

(Odds will be updated once available)

Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard prediction

Rune, despite his superior ranking and credentials, would not find it easy to take down Perricard. The Frenchman has hit a total of 23 aces in his two matches in Shanghai so far. Rune has a decent return of serve, but the Frenchman's serve and forehand combination is going to test him seriously.

Rune should look to utilize his superior backhand more often by directing traffic towards Perricard to take the latter out of his comfort zone. He should also try to drag Perricard to the net at times, which the latter would not enjoy, given his size. The Dane should be able to win the match in the end, but the Frenchman might still manage to win a set.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.

Holger Rune vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard betting tips

Tip 1 - Result - Rune to win in three sets

Tip 2 - Each player to win a set

Tip 3 - Match to have at least 20 games

